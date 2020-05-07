Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly living in a Tyler Perry-owned L.A. mansion



After much speculation surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new Los Angeles digs, reports surfaced Thursday they are living in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by “Madea” mastermind Tyler Perry.

According to the Daily Mail, the $18-million, 22-acre property — which has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms — is located atop a hill inside the Beverly Ridge Estates gated community. TMZ also reported the news Thursday afternoon.

The couple has been quarantining there with their son, Archie, since they made the move from Canada to California in late March. TMZ had previously reported Harry and Meghan were house-hunting in the Bel-Air area.

Their sudden relocation made headlines in the days leading up to their long-anticipated royal exit, and they’ve continued to make headlines since — delivering meals to vulnerable West Hollywood residents amid the coronavirus crisis and sharing a sweet video of the duchess reading Archie a story for his birthday.

Whether the Sussexes are renting Perry’s home, or staying as guests, is unknown, but it appears the mansion has not been sold. How Harry and Meghan linked up with the movie and TV mogul is unclear, though the Daily Mail speculates they might have connected through mutual friend Oprah Winfrey.

The TV icon attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018 and publicly supported their controversial decision to step back from their royal duties earlier this year. Last year the Sussexes announced Harry and Winfrey are collaborating on an upcoming documentary series about mental health for Apple TV+.

Perry and Winfrey have collaborated on multiple projects for the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Times staff writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.