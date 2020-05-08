What’s on TV This Week: Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ and more

SUNDAY

Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and others crack wise for a worthy cause in the “Feeding America Comedy Festival.” 7 p.m. NBC

“Community’s” Donald Glover, “Wicked’s” Idina Menzel and others belt out the tunes in “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2.” 7 p.m. ABC

The fantasy drama “Outlander” concludes its fifth season. With Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. 8 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Expectant moms ready rooms for their soon-to-be new arrivals in the new special “Renovate Like a Mother.” 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence school a fresh batch of celebrity contestants on the return of “Worst Cooks in America.” 9 p.m. Food Network

Mark Ruffalo plays twin brothers, one of whom suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, in “I Know This Much Is True,” a new drama from writer-director Derek Cianfrance and based on the Wally Lamb novel. 9 p.m. HBO

Awkwafina, Norm Macdonald and others celebrate the women who raised them — and this is the thanks they get? — in the new Mother’s Day special “Call Your Mother.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

They’re single and looking to virtually mingle with you, the viewer, in the new dating show “Find Love Live America.” 11 p.m. TLC

MONDAY

Sarah Silverman, Sting and others share their stories of high times on hallucinogens in the new documentary “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.” Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “A Royal Tour of the 20th Century” charts state visits, overseas trips, etc., made by Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and other members of the Windsor clan. Anytime, Acorn TV

Advertisement

The new docu-series “Trial by Media” revisits famous criminal cases that spilled out of the courtroom into the court of public opinion. Anytime, Netflix

From the Old West to WWII to the present day, the struggles and triumphs of “Asian Americans” are recounted in this two-night series. 8 p.m. KOCE; also 8 and 10 p.m. Tue.

Amateur bakers are put through their paces in the new series “Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart.” Then, a quarantined comic is introduced to the culinary arts in the new series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.” 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

A filmmaker uses his family’s own home movies in a case study of the post-traumatic stress wrought by child abuse in the documentary “Rewind” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Our plucky heroine (Ellie Kemper) needs your help to put the kibosh on her former captor’s (Jon Hamm) latest dastardly scheme in the new interactive comedy special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Anytime, Netflix

The star-studded special “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” remembers the late, great producer-director behind several hit TV series plus classic rom-coms like “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries.” 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

In an expanded episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” the celebrity chef enlists designer Nate Berkus and baseball’s Cal Ripken Jr. in efforts to aid a flood-ravaged town in Maryland. 8 p.m. Fox

Remains to be seen: Four ancient Egyptian sarcophagi are among the finds unearthed in the new series “Kingdom of the Mummies.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

“SNL’s” David Spade hooks up with “The Wrong Missy” in this Hawaii-set comedy costarring “Orange Is the New Black’s” Lauren Lapkus. Anytime, Netflix

See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the 40th season finale of “Survivor.” A socially distanced reunion special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS

“Nova” examines the efforts of doctors and researchers to combat the coronavirus crisis in the new episode “Decoding COVID-19.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Greenland is the destination on a new episode of the outdoor adventure series “Expedition With Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Prof. Keating, we hardly knew ye: After six seasons, the mystery drama “How to Get Away With Murder” starring Viola Davis ends its run. 10 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

Elle Fanning mixes the hysterical and the historical as Catherine, empress of all the Russias, in the new comedy-drama series “The Great.” With Nicholas Hoult. Anytime, Hulu

Advertisement

The four-part docuseries “The Last Narc” reexamines the kidnapping and murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena by a Mexican drug cartel in 1985. Anytime, Amazon Prime

The name’s Seberg, Jean “Seberg.” “Twilight’s” Kristen Stewart portrays the 1960s actress and activist in this fact-based 2019 thriller. With Vince Vaughn. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Masters of Illusion” are back to put a little abra in your cadabra in a new season of this magic showcase. Dean Cain hosts. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW

The 2019 Ravinia Festival production of Leonard Bernstein’s highly theatrical Mass is up next on a new “Great Performances.” With Tony winner Paulo Szot, conductor Marin Allsop and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

The sports doc “Basketball County: In the Water” checks up on a county in Maryland that has produced a disproportionately large number of NBA stars. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Cap and gown are optional in the star-studded simulcast “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” With President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, BTS and host LeBron James. 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, Freeform

Advertisement

Send in the clown: Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is “Joker” in director Todd Phillip’s 2019 take on the origin story of Gotham City’s most fiendish felon. With Robert De Niro. 8 p.m. HBO

A college coed meets her duplicitous doppelgänger in the TV movie “Killer Twin.” With Jennifer Taylor and Lorynn York. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The 2019 documentary “St. Louis Superman” profiles an African American rapper turned activist turned state representative from Ferguson, Mo. 8 p.m. MTV

Good girls go to heaven, but bad girls go to “Paradise Hills” in this 2019 sci-fi fable. With Emma Roberts, Milla Jovovich and the aforementioned Awkafina. 9 p.m. Showtime