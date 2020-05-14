Dance Camera West’s virtual film festival: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Dance Camera West, the annual L.A. festival for dance-themed docs, shorts and experimental films, has organized a streaming festival for viewers across North America.

The DCW2020 Virtual Film Festival features a big batch of the same films that played in January at the four-day festival at REDCAT and the Downtown Independent in Los Angeles, with works by choreographers and filmmakers from around the world. The virtual film festival is streaming on the arts service OVID.tv starting today through June 1. A seven-day pass is $12. Program information can be found at dancecamerawest.org.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Live From Lincoln Center”

A 1995 episode of the PBS series has cellist Yo-Yo Ma joining the New York Philharmonic under conductor Kurt Masur for a program that includes Dvorak’s Cello Concerto plus Schumann’s Symphony No. 3. 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

“Barber Shop Chronicles”

National Theatre streams a 2018 performance of Inua Ellams’ acclaimed drama inspired by the stories of men of African descent from around the world. 11 a.m. Thursday; available for seven days afterward. Free. youtube.com/ntdiscovertheatre

A Serving of Beethoven: Lunchtime Concerts

Downtown L.A.’s Colburn School launches this weekly series commemorating the composer’s 250th birthday with a performance by the Calidore String Quartet. Noon Thursday. Free. facebook.com/ColburnSchool

“In-Zoom”

Tony-winning actor and clown Bill Irwin is joined by Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald for this live two-character comedy that looks at life during the COVID-19 pandemic. 6:30 p.m. Thursday; available to stream through Saturday only. Free; donations appreciated. theoldglobe.org

Digital WOW Series

This online version of La Jolla Playhouse’s annual Without Walls festival gets underway with “Ancient,” Mike Sears and Lisa Berger’s video installation exploring the connection between meditation and repetition. Available anytime beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP for a link and a password at lajollaplayhouse.org

La Jolla Music Society’s Digital Concert Hall

New additions to the society’s online portal include pianist Inon Barnatan performing Schubert’s Piano Sonata in B-flat plus a selection of audio clips featuring the late cellist Lynn Harrell. Available anytime. Free. ljms.org/digital-concert-hall

“Nixon on Nixon”

The Blank Theatre in Hollywood kicks off its 30th season with a livestream of Sean Waldron’s new solo drama starring Rob Nagle as the 37th U.S. president. 5 p.m. Thursday and May 21; available to stream from May 22 to June 5. Free; contributions accepted for the artists. youtube.com/TheBlankTheatreCo

Juilliard String Quartet in Conversation @ The Musco Online

The performing arts center at Chapman University in Orange presents the ensemble in a moderated discussion of classical repertory, teaching, touring and more. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. muscocenter.org

At Home With Thomas Wilkins

The principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra hosts an hour of curated musical selections. 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Free. Classical KUSC 91.5 FM and KUSC.org

