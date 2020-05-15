What’s on TV This Week: Jennifer Connelly in ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT and more

SUNDAY

Unfit to print? The 2019 documentary “Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer” dishes the dirt on the controversial century-old tabloid. 7 p.m. CNN

Prize pooches promenade in Pomona in the previously recorded, geographically inaccurate “Beverly Hills Dog Show.” With hosts John O’Hurley and David Frei. 8 p.m. NBC

The latest “American Idol” is announced in the singing competition’s Season 18 finale. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Cate Blanchett lends her voice to the season finale of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox

A federal fish and game agent (Monica Raymund) gets in over her head in the noir-ish crime drama “Hightown.” 8 p.m. Starz

She was only supposed to look after a rich couple’s kid in the thriller “The Au Pair Nightmare.” With Anne Heise and Tristan Thomas. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Train kept a rollin’! All aboard for “Snowpiercer,” a new series based on “Parasite” filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s post-apocalyptic 2013 fable. With Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs. 9 p.m. TNT

MONDAY

They’re putting the petals to the metal in two new competition series: “The Big Flower Fight” and “Centerpiece.” Anytime, Netflix; anytime, Quibi

They’re putting their pipes to the test in the two-night finale of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also 8 and 9 p.m. Tue.

“Don’t” doesn’t enter into the equation in the new magic and comedy special “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home.” 8 p.m. The CW

The musically minded spinoff “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” wraps its freshman season. 8 p.m. ABC

A normally taciturn Supreme Court justice speaks his piece in the documentary “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The 2019 documentary “St. Louis Superman” profiles an African American rapper turned activist turned state representative from Ferguson, Mo. 9 p.m. MTV, VH1

TUESDAY

The new standup special “Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” sees the comic riffing on hitting the big 5-0 and other domestic matters. Anytime, Netflix

We do declare, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and “Drop Dead Diva’s” Brooke Elliott are “Sweet Magnolias” in this new South Carolina-set drama. Anytime, Netflix

Daytime dramas get their due in the star-studded special “The Story of Soaps.” With Susan Lucci, Agnes Nixon and many others. 8 p.m. ABC

Domo arigato, “Mr. Tornado.” Groundbreaking meteorologist Tetsuya Theodore Fujita is saluted in this new episode of “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

DNA expert CeCe Moore lends her expertise to cops working cold cases in the new true crime series “The Genetic Detective.” 10 p.m. ABC

“Frontline” visits the front lines of one nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the new episode “Inside Italy’s COVID War” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

The special “Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall” catches the Tony winner (“Dear Evan Hansen”) on stage at the venerable New York venue. Anytime, Netflix

The sci-fi drama “The 100” launches its seventh and final season. With Eliza Taylor. 8 p.m. The CW

The winning celebrity is unmasked on “The Masked Singer” season finale. Nick Cannon hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

The spinoff “Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam” gets up close and personal with fan faves from the hit reality series. Followed by the similarly themed series “Once Upon a Quarantime.” 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

You’re it! Sibling NFL players JJ, TJ and Derek Watt host the new competition series “Ultimate Tag.” 9 p.m. Fox

“Nova” introduces you to some very talon-ted birds of prey in the new episode “Eagle Power.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Your hostess with the mostest is back for a third season of “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” 10 p.m. truTV

THURSDAY

It takes more than a famous face to open these doors in the new special “Celebrity Escape Room.” With host Jack Black and contestants Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben Stiller. 8 p.m. NBC

Kristin Kreuk shoulders the “Burden of Truth” for a third season of the former “Smallville” star’s legal drama. 8 p.m. The CW

The stars come out for a socially distanced edition of the annual “Red Nose Day Special” to raise awareness of children living in poverty all over the globe. 9 p.m. NBC

A 40-something woman puts prospective baby daddies through their paces in the new reality series “Labor of Love.” “Sex and the City’s” Kristin Davis hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

FRIDAY

What’s past is repackaged into easily digestible timelines and infographics in the new docuseries “History 101.” Anytime, Netflix

Julia Roberts is gone, but the mysteries live on as singer-actress Janelle Monáe (“Hidden Figures”) takes over the lead role in a second season of the psychological thriller “Homecoming.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Insecure’s” Issa Rae and “Silicon Valley’s” Kumail Nanjiani play a couple caught up in a murder mystery in the new comedy “The Lovebirds.” Anytime, Netflix

Tuna fisherman from Gloucester, Mass., put it “All on the Line” in this new scripted series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The woman at the center of the 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion tells her side of the story in the documentary “AKA Jane Roe.” 9 p.m. FX

SATURDAY

Four young Indian American students strive to be letter perfect in the new documentary “Spelling the Dream.” Anytime, Netflix

“Ready or Not,” a blushing bride must play a deadly game of hide and seek with her new in-laws in this 2019 dark comedy. With Samara Weaving and Adam Brody. 8 p.m. HBO

The fact-based movie “Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer” recalls the case of a Colorado man who admitted to murdering his wife and children in 2018. With Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams. 8 p.m. Lifetime

