Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Pondering the end of the world? An apocalyptic entertainment guide, if you can’t help it

“Contagion”
In the film “Contagion,” a bat virus finds its way into a pig and then into an American played by Gwyneth Paltrow
(Claudette Barius / Warner Bros.)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share
We know. We know. You want to look away, but you can’t.

For those seeking content about the end of the world during the coronavirus crisis, we’ve curated a guide to apocalyptic entertainment for your viewing, reading or listening pleasure.

Just don’t blame us for the anxiety.
There are 13 stories.
Advertisement