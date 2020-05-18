It’s Museum Day, but L.A.'s institutions are still in trouble. A closer look

If only we could visit our favorite museums on this International Museum Day.
But you can still immerse yourself in L.A.'s institutions. Catch up on the latest and most essential museum news during the coronavirus shut downs, from the fans to the financial hardships, the layoffs and closures to who may reopen first. And, of course, where to get your virtual museum fix.
There are 18 stories.
The definition depends on whom you ask, as Gov. Gavin Newsom says some attractions in certain counties can reopen. L.A. County says not here.
The coronavirus crisis prompted some museums and the L.A. Phil to dip into their endowments. But what does that really mean, and how does that work?
81-year-old Ben Barcelona is L.A.'s most devoted museum-goer. But what happens when the coronavirus shutters culture in California?
Laid-off Broad museum staffers, most of them part-time, will remain on payroll through Friday; the curatorial team will remain in place.
After laying off all part-time employees last week, the Museum of Contemporary Art institutes cuts for full-timers. Only four security personnel are spared.
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles lays off gallery attendants, exhibition installers and educators, among others.
The Hammer Museum layoffs come on the same day as staff reductions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, with coronavirus closures looking to drag on.
The Annenberg Foundation photo exhibition space is laying off temporary and full-time guest services staff. Remaining workers are asked to take a pay cut.
J. Paul Getty Trust grants for L.A. arts organizations will range from $25,000 to $200,000. A separate artist fellowship grant will be repurposed to provide support to artists
An anonymous donor is funding design competition prizes for global firms’ alternatives to Peter Zumthor’s plan for Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Why would a former LACMA curator, a former Getty Museum director and artist Lauren Bon join the jury for an architectural competition to remake LACMA when demolition has begun for the Peter Zumthor plan?
With museums closed, the best way to see art from home is right under your nose: Google Arts & Culture. See art in Amsterdam, Bilbao, Mexico City.
Crews begin demolishing four structures. Check back for more photos, including drone views, as one L.A. landmark makes way for another.
The streetlight art installation “Urban Light” brightens dark days for tourists, a photographer making “social-distancing art” and others.
L.A. County releases $15 million toward Natural History Museum plans for a new entrance, theater and cafe. Another $15 million is approved for later.
In his first in-depth interview as Academy Museum director, Bill Kramer talks budget, construction time lines and, most important, what you’ll see inside.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act was designed for small businesses like MOCA. Using relief funds would help to keep the staff at full employment.
The last to remain open, the botanical gardens at the Huntington, announced Tuesday that the whole campus is closing.