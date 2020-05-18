Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

It’s Museum Day, but L.A.'s institutions are still in trouble. A closer look

The Broad museum
The Broad museum’s honeycombed facade is one of several striking features of the building.
(Iwan Baan / The Broad and Diller Scofidio + Renfro)
By L.A. Times Staff
If only we could visit our favorite museums on this International Museum Day.

But you can still immerse yourself in L.A.'s institutions. Catch up on the latest and most essential museum news during the coronavirus shut downs, from the fans to the financial hardships, the layoffs and closures to who may reopen first. And, of course, where to get your virtual museum fix.
There are 18 stories.
