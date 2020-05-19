Joe Rogan’s podcast is headed to Spotify, its exclusive new home

“The Joe Rogan Experience” is headed to Spotify.

The podcast’s host and comedian announced Tuesday that the popular show will be available on Spotify starting Sept. 1. Then “somewhere around the end of the year,” the streaming service will become the podcast’s exclusive home.

“It will remain free, and it will be the exact same show,” Rogan said in an Instagram post. “It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show. ... We will still have clips up on YouTube but full versions of the show will only be on Spotify after the end of the year.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” is currently available on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, with full video episodes on YouTube. Last year, the podcast was among the high-profile shows whose exit from the Luminary platform made headlines.

According to Spotify’s press announcement, “The Joe Rogan Experience” has long been one of the most-searched-for podcasts on the streaming service. The video episodes of the podcast, which Rogan’s team also produces, will be available to view within the Spotify app.

Rogan launched his podcast in 2009 and has boasted an intellectually diverse array of guests from Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk to Sen. Bernie Sanders. Despite Rogan’s controversial opinions and comments, notable figures from the entertainment industry, politics and other newsmakers have appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”