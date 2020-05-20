Coronavirus is already changing the book industry. Here’s how

How bad is it for local bookstores, really? Will publishing change for good after the coronavirus pandemic?
Like most others, the book industry is holding its breath and counting its meager blessings. As California bookstores reopen with curbside pickup, here’s a closer look at the state of the industry.
There are 7 stories.
Ebook sales are higher due to coronavirus, but bookstores are shutting down. In the end, Amazon wins.
Nick Capizzi and Jenny Yang founded A Good Used Book in 2018 as an itinerant book-browsing mecca. Now they’re surviving on hope and Instagram.
Bookstores in L.A. are changing the way they sell amid coronavirus concerns. Most have closed but are offering curbside pickup and home delivery to customers.
Earlier this week, Bookshop.org hit $1 million in earnings that will go to bookstores endangered by the coronavirus outbreak.
Author James Patterson is donating $500,000 to help indie bookstores across the country. For many L.A. booksellers, that could be a life saver.
On the anniversary of the birth of the Works Progress Administration, it’s worth asking what a post-COVID Federal Writers Project might look like.
Authors like Lionel Shriver, Alexander McCall Smith, Laura Lippman and Steph Cha are under coronavirus quarantine too. Here’s what they’re reading.