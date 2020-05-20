‘Smash’ cast reunites for ‘Bombshell in Concert’: Your daily quarantine must-watch

Let me be your star!

For one-night-only, the cast of “Smash” — the Broadway-themed series that ran in 2012-13 on NBC — reunites online for a screening of the 2015 live event “Bombshell in Concert” featuring songs from the fictional Marylin Monroe bio-musical that served as the drama’s show within a show.

Original series stars including Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing and Christian Borle will be on hand for the watch party, and two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger serves as mistress of ceremonies. You can catch the whole shebang at 5 p.m. Wednesday at broadwayworld.com. It’s free to stream, but donations are appreciated, with proceeds going to benefit the Actors Fund.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Wednesday’s list, all times Pacific.

Advertisement

“Canciones de las Américas”

Guitarist, vocalist and educator Mary Alfaro Velasco and guitarist Jesús Martinez perform boleros, rancheras, etc., by Silvio Rodríguez, María Grever and others in this program presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free. zoom.us or facebook.com/LAPlazaLA

“El Beso”

Ballet Hispánico hosts a watch party for this romantic 2014 work inspired by the Spanish musical-theater form known as zarzuela; a Q&A with choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano follows. 4 p.m. Wednesday. Free. ballethispanico.org and facebook.com/ballethispanico

Glendale Noon Concerts

Violinist-violist Ken Aiso and pianist Valeria Morgovskaya play pieces by Schumann and Brahms. 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Free. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com and youtube.com

“30th Plaidiversary Reunion Special”

Musical Theatre West reunites the original cast and creator of the nostalgic Off-Broadway musical “Forever Plaid” for an evening of stories, show clips and more. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Free. musical.org or facebook.com/MusicalTheatreWest

Advertisement

Newsletter Your essential guide to the arts in L.A. Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

109th Annual Gold Medal Exhibition — A Virtual Experience

The California Art Club and the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University present an online version of this long-running showcase for works by established and up-and-coming painters and sculptors. Available through June 13. Free. californiaartclub.org

At Home With…

Violinist Ray Chen hosts an hour of curated musical selections. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Classical KUSC 91.5 FM and KUSC.org

The Homebound Project

Mary-Louise Parker, Zachary Quinto, Betty Gilpin and “Orange Is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling are featured in a second edition of this series of short theatrical works to benefit the national campaign No Kid Hungry. 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. $10 and up. homeboundtheater.org

Advertisement

“Milk Debt”

Santa Monica’s 18th Street Arts Center presents a screening of multimedia artist Patty Chang’s multi-part video about breast milk and motherhood. Noon Wednesday to 1 p.m. Friday. Free. 18thstreet.org

“Momentary Joys: A Conversation with Artist Henk Pander and Curator Bruce Guenther”

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust presents a Zoom webinar on the importance of the arts during difficult times. Noon Wednesday. $10 suggested donation. RSVP at lamoth.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.