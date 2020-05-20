Don’t want to wear a face mask? ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy has a message for you

If you think the requirement that people wear face masks in public to help curb the effects of a global pandemic is an infringement on your freedoms, Dan Levy has a message for you.

“I suppose, in a way, I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing,” said the “Schitt’s Creek” star in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day. Not just for yourself, but for other people.”

Levy was responding to seeing viral videos of people who are actively refusing to wear masks in public.

In places like Los Angeles County, people are required to wear face coverings anytime they are outside and there are other people around. The city of L.A. has even stricter rules, requiring people to wear masks for any outdoor activity besides those on the water even if no one else is around (though there are exemptions for small children and those with certain disabilities).

In his Instagram video, Levy implored people to think of others who are immunocompromised or those who could face “devastating repercussions” if they were to contract COVID-19.

“If you have the freedom to leave your house, if you have the good health to leave your house, why not put on a mask?” said Levy. “Make it your good deed for the day and do something nice for yourself and other people.”

The confusion surrounding face masks could stem from a belief that there is conflicting information about their efficacy. However, the purpose of non-medical-grade face coverings — such as cloth face masks — is to protect others, not the wearer, from the coronavirus.

Experts also say wearing masks is not a substitute for physical distancing and other precautions, such as washing your hands.