Week 3: Watch ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ director George Miller on the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown

Times readers picked “Max Max: Fury Road” as this week’s Ultimate Summer Movie and its director, George Miller, joins film critic Justin Chang on May 21 to discuss the 2015 action film.

The live video conversation with Miller will be streamed at 6 p.m. on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook Page and YouTube as well as Twitter.

Chang and entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp both described “Mad Max: Fury Road” as one of the most remarkable action movies ever made.

“It was rightly recognized at first glance as a masterpiece of action filmmaking and dystopian world-building — not bad for a movie that easily could have gone the way of countless disastrously over-budget Hollywood follies,” Chang writes.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang and entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp host week 3 of “The Ultimate Movie Summer Showdown” with a discussion with director George Miller of “Mad Max: Fury Road.” (Ken Kwok/Los Angeles Times)

To recap the rules: Each week, Chang presents you with a list of 16 movies from 1975 to 2019, all of which were released during that summer week. Readers vote on Twitter to determine a winner. You watch the movie on your own, then we convene at 6 p.m. on Thursday for a livestreaming event hosted by Chang and featuring special guests.

What’s next: Week 4: After taking a sizable early lead, “Star Wars” ultimately succumbed to “Alien” in the final Week 4 voting for the next #UltimateSummerMovie. Join Chang at 6 p.m. on May 28 for a live conversation about all things “Alien” on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook Page, YouTube and Twitter.