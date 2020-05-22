Larry King moves into podcasts with celebrity interview show

Larry King is making his first foray into the podcast world.

The longtime radio and television host has signed a $5 million deal to host the entertainment and celebrity interview podcast “The Millionth Question,” according to an exclusive story in Variety published Friday.

The hourlong podcast, which is expected to be released in June and is produced by 4Forty4 Media, will feature interviews with music, comedy, sports and popular culture personalities. The show is a collaboration involving the ex-CNN host, his 21-year-old son Chance King and theater producer Jeff Beacher, who will coproduce the podcast with King’s son.

Excited to join @4Forty4Media and announce the creation of my new podcast “The Millionth Question”. More news on this coming soon! #staytuned #podcast pic.twitter.com/gxZxLF26nj — Larry King (@kingsthings) May 22, 2020

“The chance to take [the podcast interview show] beyond the world of politics is intriguing to me,” King, 86, said in the Variety interview. He told the entertainment outlet he had a stroke last year but is doing OK now. “As long as I’m alert and inquisitive, why not?”

“We’ll go after celebrities of all kinds, including in this pandemic,” King told Variety and mentioned his “old friend” Dr. Anthony Fauci, immunologist and leader in President Trump’s coronavirus task force.

King plans to record the podcast from his L.A. home while social distancing rules remain, Variety reported. He’s currently hosting the weekly political talk show “PoliticKING With Larry King” and “Larry King Now,” which features interviews with entertainment stars and political dignitaries.

Representatives for King and Beacher did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.