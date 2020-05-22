What’s on TV This Week: Steve Carell in ‘Space Force’ and more

SUNDAY
A two-part “30 for 30” details the saga of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong. 6 and 9 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2; concludes May 31
This year’s “National Memorial Day Concert” includes a salute to frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna cohost. 8 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE
More fractious mother-daughter duos join the fray in new episodes of the reality series “sMothered.” 10 p.m. TLC
Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson reach the end of the road in the series finale of the off-kilter comedy “Run.” 10:30 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
The true story of the domestic abuse survivor who became a tabloid sensation is told in the new TV movie “I Was Lorena Bobbitt.” With Dani Montalvo. 8 p.m. Lifetime
His face is on the fifty: The three-night docu-series “Grant” profiles the Civil War general turned 18th U.S. president. 9 p.m. History Channel; also Tue.-Wed.
Settlers eke out an existence in the wilderness in 17th century New France in “Barkskins,” a new miniseries based on the Annie Proulx novel. With David Thewlis and Marcia Gay Harden. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Tamar Braxton and stylist to the stars Johnny Wright turn hair-don’ts into hairdos in the new reality series “To Catch a Beautician.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
TUESDAY
Wry observations from a land Down Under are the order of the day in “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,” the Aussie comic’s latest standup special. Anytime, Netflix
“Modern Family’s” Sofia Vergara joins the judges’ table for a new season of “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
The documentary “Viral: Anti-Semitism in Four Mutations” shines a light on the alarming rise in hate crimes directed at Jews in Europe and the U.S. 9 p.m. KOCE
Contestants put their best feet forward for Jennifer Lopez and company in another season of the reality competition “World of Dance.” 10 p.m. NBC
A DNA expert lends her expertise to cops working cold cases in the new true crime series “The Genetic Detective.” 10 p.m. ABC
WEDNESDAY
“Pitch Perfect’s” Anna Kendrick plays a gal trying to find good man in Manhattan in the new rom-com anthology “Love Life.” Anytime, HBO Max
There’s a Muppet at the microphone in the star-studded talk show “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.” Anytime, HBO Max
#HerToo: Music executive Drew Dixon goes “On the Record” with her sexual assault allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons in this documentary. Anytime, HBO Max
Stars from music, comedy and sports perform feats of strength in the new reality competition “Game On!” Keegan-Michael Key hosts 8 p.m. CBS
It’s not just me kangaroo that’s getting tied down, sport, in the spinoff “Married at First Sight: Australia.” 9 p.m. Lifetime
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” are back in action for a seventh and final season that kicks off in the 1930s. With Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen. 10 p.m. ABC
Our intrepid host treks into the wilds of Oman on the Arabian peninsula on the season finale of “Expedition With Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCE
All aboard for a second season of the “Soul Train”-inspired drama “American Soul.” With Sinqua Walls as Don Cornelius. 10 p.m. BET
“River Monsters” host Jeremy Wade wades into “Mysteries of the Deep” in this new series. First stop: The Bermuda Triangle. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
THURSDAY
The legal drama “The Good Fight” wraps its fourth season. With Christine Baranski. Anytime, CBS All Access
You’re invited to “Questlove’s Potluck,” a star-studded benefit hosted by the cofounder of the Roots, a.k.a. the “Tonight Show” house band. With Tiffany Haddish, Hannibal Buress, Zooey Deschanel, et al. 10 p.m. Food Network
FRIDAY
One family will rise to stop a developer’s scheme to raze New York’s “Central Park” in this tune-filled animated sitcom. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci and “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom, Jr. Anytime, Apple TV+
Muslim American comic Ramy Youssef is back for a second season of his self-titled, New Jersey-set sitcom “Ramy.” Anytime, Hulu
“Somebody Feed Phil,” he’s still hungry in new episodes of this foodie travelogue starring “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal. Anytime, Netflix
It’s Steve Carell’s command, he’s in charge, the boss, the head man, top dog, big cheese, a head honcho in the satirical series “Space Force.” With John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and the late, great Fred Willard. Anytime, Netflix
The truth is out there, somewhere in “The Vast of Night” in this 2019 indie sci-fi thriller set in 1950s New Mexico. With Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Only one contestant will sashay her way to victory on the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” 8 p.m. VH1
The new standup special “Jesus Trejo: Stay at Home” finds the comic riffing on his life as the son of Mexican immigrants. 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
Ground control to Natalie Portman: The actress plays an astronaut who has a hard time coming back down to Earth in director Noah Hawley’s 2019 drama “Lucy in the Sky.” With Ellen Burstyn and Jon Hamm. 8 p.m. HBO
Someone’s been naughty, but it’s not “The Captive Nanny” in this new thriller. With Karynn Moore and Austin Highsmith. 8 p.m. Lifetime