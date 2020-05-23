National Memorial Day Concert with Cynthia Erivo: Your weekend quarantine must-watch

Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Kelli O’Hara, soprano Renée Fleming, gospel star CeCe Winans and country music star Trace Adkins join hosts Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna this long holiday weekend to bring you the “National Memorial Day Concert” from PBS.

Musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra also are part of the salute to military personnel, this year staged as a socially distanced version of the celebration normally held on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The livestreamed event also will feature a tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, plus performances from years past by Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Esai Morales.

You can watch for free beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday on various websites including pbssocal.org, facebook.com/PBSSoCal, youtube.com/pbssocal, pbs.org, facebook.com/memorialdayconcert and youtube.com/PBS. The program will also air on TV at 8 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday locally on KOCE, and it will be available on demand online through June 7.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“Mayerling”

The crown prince of Austria-Hungary and his teenage mistress share an ill-fated romance in the Royal Ballet’s recent revival of choreographer Kenneth MacMillan’s 1978 dance drama. Available anytime. $8.99 a month (two-week free trial available). marquee.tv

“Lou Harrison: A World of Music”

The influential California composer, author and activist who died in 2003 is remembered in this 2011 documentary that includes interviews with choreographer Merce Cunningham and conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. Available through May 31. Free. louharrisonhouse.org

“Fame — Live From London’s West End”

The 30th anniversary production of this stage adaptation of director Alan Parker’s 1980 musical drama centers on students at a performing arts high school in New York. Available anytime. $8.99 a month, with a seven-day free trial. broadwayhd.com

“Our Lady of 121st Street”

Fishburne and Bobby Cannavale join cast members from the original off-Broadway production for a live reading of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ dark comedy about old friends who reunite after the death of a former teacher. 5 p.m. Saturday; available for 24 hours. Free; donations accepted for LAByrinth Theater Company in New York. labtheater.org

Taiwan Philharmonic

The Taipei-based National Symphony Orchestra launches a series of livestream concerts with a program that includes works by Tchaikovsky, Dvorak and Tyzen Hsiao. 4:30 a.m. Sunday; available on-demand afterward. Free. youtube.com

Yo-Yo Ma

The cellist plays all six of Bach’s suites for solo cello live from the studios of WGBH in Boston in this 2 1/2-hour concert. Noon Sunday. Free. YouTube.com/yoyoma and www.ClassicalWCRB.org

“Retroformat Live!”

The vintage film series streams the 1922 silent movie “The Ropin’ Fool” starring vaudeville star and humorist Will Rogers, plus the classic shorts “Annabelle’s Serpentine Dance” and “The Great Train Robbery.” Pianist Cliff Retallick provides live accompaniment. 7:30 p.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com

New West Symphony

Musicians from the Thousand Oaks orchestra and special guests perform a socially distanced Memorial Day concert that features patriotic favorites plus works by Copland, Bernstein and others. 7 p.m. Monday. Free. Register at newwestsymphony.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.