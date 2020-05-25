Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their baby’s name — slightly

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018.
(Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images)
By Greg Braxton 
May 25, 2020
1:48 PM
Elon Musk and his sometime girlfriend, the singer Grimes, have somewhat changed the unusual name of their new baby. But they did not make the pronunciation of the offbeat name any clearer.

The Tesla head and the Canadian singer earlier this month released photos of their son, revealing that his futuristic name was X Æ A-12 . The name immediately sparked speculation on social media on how it was to be pronounced. The parents later made news by offering conflicting pronunciations.

In a post on Grimes’ Instagram Sunday, a fan asked if the baby’s name had been changed because of Californian law, which stipulates that only alphabetic letters can be used in a newborn’s name.

“X Æ A-Xii,” Grimes wrote in response, changing the numbers to Roman numerals. She added in the comments, “looks better tbh.”

Greg Braxton
Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.
