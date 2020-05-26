Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Racist news stories leave Gayle King speechless and shaken on air

Gayle King says CBS ‘must have transparency’ after Moonves’ departure
Gayle King
(CBS)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
May 26, 2020
2:26 PM
Share

“CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King grew emotional on air Tuesday morning while reporting on two racist incidents involving black men.

The anchor, who appeared visibly shaken as she reported the news, said, “I am speechless. I am really, really speechless about what we’re seeing on television this morning. It feels to me like an open season ... and that sometimes it’s not a safe place to be in this country for black men.”

She was reacting to the report of a white woman falsely accusing a black man of threatening her in New York City, which the man recorded on his cellphone in a video that has gone viral.

Opinion
Column: We’ve seen a lot of toxic white privilege lately, but Amy Cooper’s tops it all
central-park-dog.JPG
Opinion
Column: We’ve seen a lot of toxic white privilege lately, but Amy Cooper’s tops it all
A black bird watcher, Christian Cooper, asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog in Central Park. Her racist meltdown is one for the ages.
Advertisement

In the video, Amy Cooper reacted angrily when Christian Cooper asked her to put her dog on a leash in an area of Central Park where leashes are required. The woman is seen asking Cooper to stop filming and threatening to call the police and tell them that “there’s an African American man threatening my life.”

“She’s practically strangling her dog to make these false accusations against another black man,” said King, her voice wavering.

Earlier in the broadcast, “CBS This Morning” also covered a story in which a black man died in police custody in Minneapolis after being arrested on suspicion of forgery.

A video of part of the incident shows the suspect being held down on the street by a police officer who uses his knee to press down on the man’s neck. The suspect can be heard on video pleading for relief and saying, “I can’t breathe,” while bystanders and passers-by urge the officer to ease up on the man’s neck. The man died early Tuesday after being hospitalized following the incident.

“I’m still so upset by that last story where the man is handcuffed underneath a car, where people are pleading ... and we’re watching a man die. We go from that story now to this story where she falsely accuses a black man. I don’t even know what to do or how to handle this at this particular time.

Advertisement

“As the daughter of a black man and the mother of a black man, this is really too much for me today,” said King.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement