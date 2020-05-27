Celebrities mourn Larry Kramer: His ‘rage helped lift us out of invisibility’

Impassioned activist and playwright Larry Kramer is being remembered as a fighter whose refusal to be silent helped save lives.

As news of Kramer’s death spread on Wednesday, celebrities and other public figures shared tributes and remembrances across social media about “The Normal Heart” writer’s legacy as a fiery advocate and pioneering AIDS activist. He co-founded the Gay Men’s Health Crisis as well as ACT UP in the 1980s.

“I don’t have the words to properly express my gratitude, admiration, and love for you,” wrote actor Matt Bomer, who starred in the 2014 TV adaptation of “The Normal Heart,” in his Instagram tribute. “Your writing was bold, courageous, and urgent. It educated, stirred people to action, and saved lives.”

“When so much of the world refused to see any value in our beating hearts, Larry Kramer’s rage helped lift us out of invisibility,” tweeted writer Dustin Lance Black. “Today, our movement has lost one of its greatest fighters.”

When so much of the world refused to see any value in our beating hearts, Larry Kramer's rage helped lift us out of invisibility. It was an honor to know him. Today, our movement has lost one of its greatest fighters. Tonight, shout it so he can hear it: #ActUpFightBackEndAIDS — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) May 27, 2020

Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

I met Larry Kramer when I was 18 or 19 & did a reading of his play The Destiny of Me. Getting to converse with him & soak up some of his incredible energy was galvanizing, & was one of the main reasons I then chose to live my life as a publicly out actor at a time when few did. https://t.co/QAA4hfD6z3 — Anthony Rapp @🏡 (@albinokid) May 27, 2020

Rest in power to an icon and true fighter until the very end. We thank you, Larry Kramer. https://t.co/arggtehkYx — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer valued every gay life at a time when so many gay men had been rendered incapable of valuing our own lives. He ordered us to love ourselves and each other and to fight for our lives. He was a hero. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) May 27, 2020

Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

We have lost a great man. Larry Kramer was a magnificent force whose intellect, heart & outrage awakened the nation to the horrors & losses of AIDS, the need for treatment & the inexcusable apathy of the Reagan WH. Love to David Webster, his husband💔 https://t.co/tuegZYPcEF — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 27, 2020

Reading The Normal Heart as a kid changed my life and I was completely overwhelmed when I first met its author during its 2011 Broadway run. Devastated to learn of Larry Kramer’s passing and holding all his loved ones in my heart. Rest in power. https://t.co/R22u5rRCIq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 27, 2020

He was a warrior when there was nothing but fear. We all owe him a debt. https://t.co/ibR9GDLOlF — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer changed me in the same way he changed the world, with love, compassion and an indomitable spirit. He taught me the meaning of the word resist and how one person can change the world. I will keep fighting Larry, just like you taught us. SILENCE=DEATH — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer’s passing is the saddest news. We have lost a giant of a man who stood up for gay rights like a warrior. His anger was needed at a time when gay men’s deaths to AIDS were being ignored by the American government... (1/3) pic.twitter.com/GRkAkNZrLg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 27, 2020

Deeply saddened by the death of Larry Kramer, a great NYer who helped galvanize the nation’s response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. As the federal gov't sat paralyzed, Larry Kramer was fearless & relentless — he demanded & inspired action. We will miss him.https://t.co/S0JjiEh3ib — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 27, 2020

Both vulnerable communities and those in positions of power are indebted to the activists who push for progress. Larry Kramer saved lives by never giving up and never backing down. May his courage continue to inspire. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 27, 2020

A fearless man heralded, and at times reviled, even by those who would come to survive because of his courage. He told the truth unflinchingly, a rare practice often resulting in the truly brave being targeted by the truly ignorant. #RIPLarryKramer https://t.co/lCjIVctRrJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 27, 2020

I never met Larry Kramer but it feels like a close member of my family has died. Larry Kramer. A name that will always be synonymous with speaking out when it’s inconvenient, with righteous anger, with saving my community from extinction. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 27, 2020

