Celebrate Shavuot with Carl Reiner, Jill Soloway: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

You might want to put on a pot of coffee for the 11-hour virtual event “Dawn: An All-Night Cultural Arts Festival Celebrating the Jewish Holiday Shavuot.”

Comedy legend Carl Reiner, “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway, “SNL’s” Michaela Watkins and Kasher & Kasher featuring comic Moshe Kasher and his brother Rabbi David Kasher are among the celebrities and thought leaders taking part in this online get-together hosted by the nonprofit Reboot in association with the Jewish Emergent Network.

Also included: yoga and meditation sessions, a cooking class, a virtual dance party and a screening of Part 1 of Cecil B. DeMille’s 1923 silent “The Ten Commandments” with a new score by Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin, the Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd and drummer Scott Amendola.

The party gets started at 7 p.m. Thursday and goes until to 6 a.m. Friday at rebooters.net/dawn. Participation is free.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Aural Explorations: Farrin, Fure, and Messiaen”

The International Contemporary Ensemble presents this livestream concert that includes Messiaen’s “Louange à l'Éternité de Jésus” and world premieres by Suzanne Farrin and Ashley Fure, plus a live Q&A via the Zoom teleconferencing app. 4 p.m. Thursday. Free. youtube.com/InternationalContemporaryEnsemble. To participate in the discussion, RSVP at iceorg.org

“The Hunt”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater streams a full-length performance of choreographer Robert Battle’s 2001, percussion-driven work, featuring a cohort of six male dancers. 3:30 p.m. Thursday; available until June 4. Free. alvinailey.org

Always Playing

A new installment of this series, from the London Symphony Orchestra, revisits a 2013 concert featuring guest conductor Valery Gergiev leading the ensemble in Szymanowski’s “Stabat Mater” and Brahms’ German Requiem. 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Free. lso.co.uk

“Carmen”

Spanish ballerina Vanesa Vento dances the lead role of the temptress who leads a naive young soldier astray in choreographer Antonio Gades’ and filmmaker Carlos Saura’s flamenco-fueled re-imagining of Bizet’s tragic opera. Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

Itzhak Perlman

The violinist joins the New York Philharmonic for violin concertos by Mendelssohn and Brahms in this 1982 episode of “Live From Lincoln Center.” 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

“Nathan C. Jones: A Love Story?”

The Blank Theatre in Hollywood streams this new solo musical, with book by Vanessa Claire Stewart and music by Brendan Milburn, about a romantic relationship gone horribly wrong. Amir Levi stars. 5 p.m. Thursday; available through June 18. Free; donations accepted with proceeds going to the artists. youtube.com/TheBlankTheatreCo

“Unstoppable: Sean Scully and the Art of Everything”

The Orange County Museum of Art streams this documentary profiling the maverick Irish American multimedia artist. Noon Thursday; available until midnight Saturday. Free. RSVP for the link at ocmaexpand.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.