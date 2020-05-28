Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Ava DuVernay and John Boyega lead Hollywood’s charge against George Floyd’s killing

George Floyd
A portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial in Minneapolis.
(Jim Mone / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
12:56 PM
Celebrities are using their platforms to denounce police brutality and racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee.

Beyoncé, John Boyega, Ava DuVernay, Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Kim Kardashian West, Tracee Ellis Ross, Justin Bieber, Jeffrey Wright, Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande, LeBron James and other entertainment luminaries expressed their outrage on social media.

Often with the hashtag #JusticeForFloyd, they’re sharing images and artwork of Floyd as well as the viral video of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says, “I can’t breathe.”

“You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life,” tweeted director and activist DuVernay. “Not to die on the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act — for you — and for all of those [where] no cameras are present. We must.”

Four officers were fired Tuesday after video of Floyd’s killing began circulating, but Chance the Rapper and several others demanded more justice.

“CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH,” the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” artist wrote, amassing more than 200,000 likes.

“Star Wars” actor Boyega, who passionately condemned racism Wednesday on Instagram Live, echoed Chance the Rapper’s sentiments.

“This just burns,” he wrote on Twitter. “Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.”

Beyoncé, who keeps a low-key presence on social media, simply shared a photo of Floyd on the homepage of her website with the message “Rest in power.”

For her tribute, “Harriet” star Erivo conveyed her feelings through song, belting Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll Be Free.”

“When I don’t have words I sing, when my heart hurts I sing, to watch yet another black body cut down hurt so I sing,” she wrote on Instagram.

Some celebrities, including “This Is Us” actress Mandy Moore, “Pose” star Indya Moore and “Skyscraper” singer Demi Lovato, called on their white peers to do their part and speak out about injustice.

“White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy,” Mandy Moore wrote. “We do. We [cannot] be complacent. We [cannot] be silent.”

See more reactions to Floyd’s death below.

View this post on Instagram

George Floyd. You should be alive.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

View this post on Instagram

George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

View this post on Instagram

Reposted from @pinkmantaray Nina Pop. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. And now George Floyd. Cw—racism, murder, violence, police brutality. These vicious, racist murders are a direct reflection on society. Which means: it is EVERYONE’S responsibility to fight. Raising awareness is a great start but there is so much work to be done outside of social media. Swipe for some thoughts. — EDIT: A few folks have noted that posting videos of these murders can often feel extremely dehumanizing, can feel exploitative of Black folks pain, can feel like trauma porn. I have intentionally NOT shared the videos of George Floyd’s murder and I’d encourage you to think deeply about sharing them. We should not need the videos to prove the existence of the injustices of white supremacy.

A post shared by Indya Moore (@indyamoore) on

Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
