Ava DuVernay and John Boyega lead Hollywood’s charge against George Floyd’s killing

Celebrities are using their platforms to denounce police brutality and racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee.
Beyoncé, John Boyega, Ava DuVernay, Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, Cardi B, Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Demi Lovato, Viola Davis, Janelle Monáe, Kim Kardashian West, Tracee Ellis Ross, Justin Bieber, Jeffrey Wright, Chance the Rapper, Ariana Grande, LeBron James and other entertainment luminaries expressed their outrage on social media.
Often with the hashtag #JusticeForFloyd, they’re sharing images and artwork of Floyd as well as the viral video of the officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says, “I can’t breathe.”
“You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life,” tweeted director and activist DuVernay. “Not to die on the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act — for you — and for all of those [where] no cameras are present. We must.”
You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020
Four officers were fired Tuesday after video of Floyd’s killing began circulating, but Chance the Rapper and several others demanded more justice.
“CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH,” the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” artist wrote, amassing more than 200,000 likes.
CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 27, 2020
“Star Wars” actor Boyega, who passionately condemned racism Wednesday on Instagram Live, echoed Chance the Rapper’s sentiments.
“This just burns,” he wrote on Twitter. “Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy.”
This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020
Beyoncé, who keeps a low-key presence on social media, simply shared a photo of Floyd on the homepage of her website with the message “Rest in power.”
For her tribute, “Harriet” star Erivo conveyed her feelings through song, belting Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll Be Free.”
“When I don’t have words I sing, when my heart hurts I sing, to watch yet another black body cut down hurt so I sing,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
When I don’t have words I sing, when my heart hurts I sing, to watch yet another black body cut down hurt so I sing. 🤎 #georgefloyd #ahmaudarbery #philandocastile #ericgarner #sandrabland #rumainbrisbon #tamirrice #laquanmcdonald #michaelbrownjr #ericharris #tonyrobinson #antwonrose #stephonclark #dariustarver #kwamejones#devonbailey #christopherwhitfield #seanreed #stevendemarcotaylor #altonsterling #arianemccree#terrencefranklin #mileshall #williamgreen #walterscott
Some celebrities, including “This Is Us” actress Mandy Moore, “Pose” star Indya Moore and “Skyscraper” singer Demi Lovato, called on their white peers to do their part and speak out about injustice.
“White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy,” Mandy Moore wrote. “We do. We [cannot] be complacent. We [cannot] be silent.”
See more reactions to Floyd’s death below.
When will the majority of protests & outrage be led by white people & police officers everywhere? These are your people killing us. Why are OUR voices & outrage LOUDER THAN YOURS during these times? WE DIDN’T DO THIS. I’m tired of US HAVING TO DO THE WORK YOU SHOULD BE DOING.— Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020
View this post on Instagram
After the murder, officers called his death a "medical problem." And it wasn't until the video was released clearly showing them choking him, did we finally see the truth. This was a blatant and disgusting coverup to prevent accountability for their brutal act of police violence. Demand justice now. #justiceforfloyd @colorofchange
This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black. We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......https://t.co/U0EfytNwdg pic.twitter.com/IimJn3RXlk— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2020
CHARGE AND CONVICT THE MURDERERS RESPONSIBLE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 27, 2020
Not sure I need to watch another lynching video. Just that picture: the casualness of that cop, hands in pockets, surrounded by accomplices & armed to make up for his physical deficits, kneeling on George Floyd's neck and murdering him, makes me vomit rage. Justice for this man. https://t.co/N6Iz7z5XfI— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2020
After all these videos of cops beating us like slaves we still don’t have no protection... nobody haven’t issued a order for the police to stop killing us! Is that not possible? Or they just saying protect yourself??? https://t.co/HXuLC9HLZz— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2020
I don’t have the words. I’m sick and tired of this, tired of being sad about our people dying needlessly. Harassed and humiliated in these challenging times, I thought we could come to together, but it seems like this Coronavirus has bought out more racism in a major way. pic.twitter.com/vZpNHm9Zco— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) May 27, 2020
Rest up and get back up mama. We gotchu. We got each other. Check on each other, this shit is soul bruising, but we will not be defeated, together. https://t.co/KrKnKmQ4ek— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 27, 2020
Dear God this is unacceptable. #JusticeForFloyd sending prayers to his friends, family and all who knew him. https://t.co/Mu7k6muo5G— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 26, 2020
Enough. #GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/o9kVHyOCIR— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) May 27, 2020
I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning.— Ice Cube (@icecube) May 28, 2020
rest in power #GeorgeFloyd an unarmed black man who was murdered by a police officer ON CAMERA. this system is failing the people it should protect. where is the accountability?— h (@halsey) May 27, 2020
💔 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cFazgClwNe— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
George Floyd was killed at the hands of 4 officers in Minneapolis on Monday. The video is abhorrent. He should be alive. Getting killed by the police is the 6th leading cause of death of young black men in this country. White friends: We can’t let our discomfort, ego, or belief that this work doesn’t include us, prevent us from acknowledging our privilege and that we have the burden of dismantling white supremacy. We do. We can not be complacent. We can not be silent. We need to have this conversation with our families and friend and coworkers. Let’s turn outrage into action. It starts with texting FLOYD to 55156 to demand that the officers who murdered George Floyd are arrested and charged. The link in my bio was compiled by @sarahsophief and has tangible things we can all do to educate ourselves (articles, films, who to follow on social media, organizations that need our funding, etc...) and disrupt the system from which we benefit. #georgefloyd
View this post on Instagram
I haven't slept since I saw this on the 7 p.m. CNN segment last night. Literally: I have not closed my eyes. This is genocide; this is lynching without a rope. This is murder. I am asking all decent and good people to call the mayor of Minneapolis 612 673 2100. Please voice your outcries and leave a voicemail for the mayor who fired the 4 satanic evils. We shall overcome. But we have to keep overcoming every single day we live and breathe. #justiceforfloyd
View this post on Instagram
Most of you come to my page for happy, uplifting and positive content. But tonight, my heart is wrecked over the racial injustice that has been happening for ages and continues to happen today. I can’t comprehend it. I couldn’t watch the video the first time through. I forced myself to watch a second time to the end so my heart would be ripped open raw with tears, sorrow, empathy and anger. I’m reading your posts on how I can help. I don’t know how powerful sharing on Instagram is, but I won’t be silent. We are one race, the human race. I pray for this country and the sin in all of us. I pray for God’s mercy. I pray for justice. #justiceforfloyd
View this post on Instagram
Reposted from @pinkmantaray Nina Pop. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. And now George Floyd. Cw—racism, murder, violence, police brutality. These vicious, racist murders are a direct reflection on society. Which means: it is EVERYONE’S responsibility to fight. Raising awareness is a great start but there is so much work to be done outside of social media. Swipe for some thoughts. — EDIT: A few folks have noted that posting videos of these murders can often feel extremely dehumanizing, can feel exploitative of Black folks pain, can feel like trauma porn. I have intentionally NOT shared the videos of George Floyd’s murder and I’d encourage you to think deeply about sharing them. We should not need the videos to prove the existence of the injustices of white supremacy.
View this post on Instagram
This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace.
#justiceforGeorgeFloyd— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 28, 2020
text FLOYD to 55156@colorofchange
to put pressure on DA Mike Freeman to charge and arrest these officers call 612-348-5550
and please sign the @change petition https://t.co/glMKn5IlPU
This is beautifully said and absolutely heartbreaking. How is this still going on?! WTF is wrong with us?!!! https://t.co/iGFlW0meki— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) May 27, 2020
I could not sleep for even a second last night thinking about #GeorgeFloyd . My heart goes out to him, his friends, his family and his community. This should’ve never happened and this must stop.— Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) May 28, 2020
Rest In Power George Floyd. We will make this right. We will.