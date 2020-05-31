Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and others join protests over death of George Floyd

As protests erupted across at least 17 American cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities including Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J. Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, N.C.

When it comes to celebrities and what they do on or off their platform... idc what y'all say about him...@NickCannon BEEEEN about this life. The man has Lupus, has been protesting before and even now with this Pandemic going on. We appreciate you ! pic.twitter.com/DJz3yLTyzq — Designer Bruja🧵👁🕯 (@Blaque_Mystic) May 30, 2020

J. Cole in 2014 marching when Eric Garner was killed. Cole earlier today among the crowd in Fayetteville, NC. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/csYrg3QanD — An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) May 30, 2020

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world. Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV — anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020

Some stars, including Halsey and “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson were reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police during a protest in Los Angeles.

nah but srsly halsey not only has been using her platforms to be very vocal, spreading awareness while also donating to the movement since day 1; now she's out there actively protesting in the streets?? as a celebrity THIS is how u do it and not w stupid useless ig chains stories pic.twitter.com/66MNIjDay6 — ᴄᴀᴛᴀ⁷ || (@vantaeflakes) May 31, 2020

tinashe actually goin out and protesting really shows how celebrities have no excuse about not posting about this whole thing and being advocates. pic.twitter.com/u5qQWUK32y — tropico. (@coldtropico) May 30, 2020

kehlani is right now outside in the streets of LA and protesting! pic.twitter.com/qsMw5LTM79 — TSNMI (@tsunaemii) May 30, 2020

Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

stay safe tonight yall pic.twitter.com/VhEuH5VmiQ — Aminé (@heyamine) May 31, 2020

Kamala Harris is protesting outside of the White House.pic.twitter.com/kKAk1CdTQH — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 30, 2020

LAPD shot me with a projectile when nobody was doing anything other than just standing there. They did way worse to the POC and especially Black folx there. @BLMLA #ProsecuteKillerCops #DefundThePolice #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/dNFtAV3p9A — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) May 31, 2020

Other celebrities such as Jordan Peele, Trevor Noah, Will Poulter and Ava DuVernay took to social media to share their comments on the outrage.

The look on a cops face when they realize they’re being filmed says everything. Rage and fear. Their life flashes before their eyes. A glance at a partner; unsure if they should stop the assault they’re commiting or go get the camera.

For them accountability is violent. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 31, 2020

We’ve seen this in South Africa before. Beware of agitators and instigators who use legitimate protests to ignite chaos between protestors and police. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 30, 2020

The idea that some Black owned businesses could get destroyed by some dumb white people hijacking a rebellion against racism to create chaos for chaos’ sake is beyond tragic. https://t.co/IUKJblD14h — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) May 30, 2020