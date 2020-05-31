Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and others join protests over death of George Floyd

As protests erupted across at least 17 American cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities including Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J. Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, N.C.
When it comes to celebrities and what they do on or off their platform... idc what y'all say about him...@NickCannon BEEEEN about this life. The man has Lupus, has been protesting before and even now with this Pandemic going on. We appreciate you ! pic.twitter.com/DJz3yLTyzq— Designer Bruja🧵👁🕯 (@Blaque_Mystic) May 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
J. Cole in 2014 marching when Eric Garner was killed. Cole earlier today among the crowd in Fayetteville, NC. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/csYrg3QanD— An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) May 30, 2020
Ariana Grande is one of the biggest artists in the world. Not only did she use her platform to express her anger and pain towards what’s going on she also participated in the streets with the rest of the protesters 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV— anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020
Some stars, including Halsey and “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson were reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police during a protest in Los Angeles.
This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my IG live they started beating my assistant, Mario (who showed up to stand with me - after I told him to go home ✊🏽) in the white shirt to my right. Then in this video, look closely, you can see them shoot him by ricocheting a rubber bullet off the ground then you can see me, process that shit, step in front of him and you can see several of them hit me multiple times with batons, then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots. And hits. That was one of 7 shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill. Go to my twitter, or my IG lives I have saved to my feed - you can see them beating, agitating and brutalizing several unarmed protesters after they started the aggression. Then you can see WOMEN, non-Black true ACCOMPLICES in the struggle- not allies - step in front to try to protect and deescalate. ✊🏽Unfortunately, they beat them with batons too. @mattmcgorry got hit. @jenniferlepps from @cpdaction got hit! THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. They were DESIGNED and FOUNDED for this. @ericgarcetti you are a TRASH ASS MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and unwaveringly standing with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops
nah but srsly halsey not only has been using her platforms to be very vocal, spreading awareness while also donating to the movement since day 1; now she's out there actively protesting in the streets?? as a celebrity THIS is how u do it and not w stupid useless ig chains stories pic.twitter.com/66MNIjDay6— ᴄᴀᴛᴀ⁷ || (@vantaeflakes) May 31, 2020
tinashe actually goin out and protesting really shows how celebrities have no excuse about not posting about this whole thing and being advocates. pic.twitter.com/u5qQWUK32y— tropico. (@coldtropico) May 30, 2020
kehlani is right now outside in the streets of LA and protesting! pic.twitter.com/qsMw5LTM79— TSNMI (@tsunaemii) May 30, 2020
Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u— ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020
stay safe tonight yall pic.twitter.com/VhEuH5VmiQ— Aminé (@heyamine) May 31, 2020
Kamala Harris is protesting outside of the White House.pic.twitter.com/kKAk1CdTQH— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 30, 2020
tyler the creator pic.twitter.com/MBriP3o7Uc— ً (@kultureds) May 31, 2020
So is @machinegunkelly pic.twitter.com/fMeMUh7P1O— ♡𝓔𝓶𝓶𝔂♡⁷ (@all_timee_emily) May 30, 2020
LAPD shot me with a projectile when nobody was doing anything other than just standing there. They did way worse to the POC and especially Black folx there. @BLMLA #ProsecuteKillerCops #DefundThePolice #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/dNFtAV3p9A— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) May 31, 2020
Other celebrities such as Jordan Peele, Trevor Noah, Will Poulter and Ava DuVernay took to social media to share their comments on the outrage.
The look on a cops face when they realize they’re being filmed says everything. Rage and fear. Their life flashes before their eyes. A glance at a partner; unsure if they should stop the assault they’re commiting or go get the camera.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 31, 2020
For them accountability is violent.
We’ve seen this in South Africa before. Beware of agitators and instigators who use legitimate protests to ignite chaos between protestors and police.— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 30, 2020
The idea that some Black owned businesses could get destroyed by some dumb white people hijacking a rebellion against racism to create chaos for chaos’ sake is beyond tragic. https://t.co/IUKJblD14h— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) May 30, 2020
My eyes welled with tears viewing this. It shows a turning point in the war that Trump is waging. That’s not hyperbole. Destabilizing the election. Press freedoms compromised. Steel yourself. Expect more of this. Then ask yourself: what will you do? pic.twitter.com/oc6zpqQskx— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2020