Gustavo Dudamel and Simón Bolívar orchestra: Your free must-watch of the day

Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Philharmonic artistic and music director who last year spoke out in solidarity with protesters in his native Venezuela, conducts the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra in a concert you can stream for fee.

The wide-ranging, dance-centric program filmed in 2016 at Carnegie Hall in New York includes Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” Ravel’s “La Valse,” Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances,” Bernstein’s “West Side Story” Symphonic Dances and the rousing “Hoe Down” from the Aaron Copland ballet “Rodeo.”

The streaming service Medici.tv is making the performance available on-demand anytime — registration required — at medici.tv.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you mostly at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Friday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Prayer to the Iyami”

Artist and activist Patrisse Cullors, cofounder of Black Lives Matter, is seen in this inspirational and deeply personal performance-art piece filmed at the Broad museum in downtown L.A. in February. Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

“D.L. Hughley Uncut”

Actor Jamie Foxx, activist Killer Mike of the rap duo Run the Jewels and gospel music’s Kirk Franklin are featured in a special edition of veteran comic Hughley’s weekly online chat show, focusing on the protests and unrest in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. pluto.tv

“The Future Is Female”

Pianist Sarah Cahill performs a livestream recital featuring works by women composers including Germaine Tailleferre, Margaret Bonds and Gabriela Ortiz. 8 p.m. Friday. $10 suggested donation, with proceeds going to benefit Compass Family Services in San Francisco and Old First Concerts. oldfirstconcerts.org

“Peter Pan Live!”

Allison Williams from the HBO series “Girls” plays the titular boy who never grows up, but Christopher Walken steals the show as the villainous Captain Hook in this made-for-TV 2014 presentation of the classic musical based on J.M. Barrie’s beloved fantasy novel. Kelli O’Hara and Christian Borle also star. Available through 11 a.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com

Astroglyde 2020

Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group in North Hollywood launches a nightly series of live solo performances of 10-minute terror tales, spooky soliloquies and so forth. 8:30 p.m. nightly through June 22. Free; donations accepted for the theater. zombiejoes.com, facebook.com/ZJUTheater and twitch.tv/zombiejoesunderground

La Jolla Music Society’s Digital Concert Hall

New additions to this online portal include an audio recording from SummerFest 2019 of Mahler’s 4th Symphony arranged for chamber ensemble. Available anytime. Free. ljms.org/digital-concert-hall

“Bold Faced Secret”

This online storytelling series from L.A.'s Echo Theater Company continues with “Blunders,” a selection of true-life tales about mistakes made and lessons learned. 7:30 p.m. Friday on Zoom. Free. RSVP to info@echotheatercompany.com

