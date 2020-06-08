Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hollywood demands justice for Breonna Taylor: ‘Arrest the cops’

Actors and filmmakers are spreading #BreonnaTaylor on social media.
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
June 8, 2020
10:33 AM
Jordan Peele, Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union, Taika Waititi, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen and more Hollywood voices are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot and killed in her home by police.

The filmmakers and actors are among many on social media calling to “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.” Officers on the scene have been identified as Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. The FBI is currently investigating the shooting.

In March, Louisville, Ky., police forced their way into Taylor’s home while executing a search warrant and fired at least 20 bullets, striking Taylor eight times. The officers, dispatched for a drug investigation, entered the wrong house.

Taylor’s killing has drawn international attention due to the ongoing protests against police violence around the world. Her name, often paired with the hashtag #SayHerName, has been trending in recent weeks — especially on Friday, which would have been her 27th birthday.

Several stars, including Kerry Washington, Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Zachary Quinto, joined in the #BirthdayForBreonna campaign launched last week by L.A. writer Cate Young — an effort to support Taylor’s family and to demand prosecution of the officers involved in her killing.

Here’s a sampling of celebrities tweeting about Taylor.

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras
Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.
