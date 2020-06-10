Black Lives Matter L.A. co-founder and ‘Pose’ star lead #ShareTheMicNow campaign
“Pose” star Angelica Ross, Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-Founder Melina Abdullah and acting president of Planned Parenthood Alexis McGill Johnson are just a few of the Black women activists who have begun taking over white celebrities’ social media to talk about race in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.
As part of Wednesday’s #ShareTheMicNow campaign, athletes, actresses, politicians, writers and public speakers have been handing over their Instagram accounts to women of color to amplify Black voices. Among the high-profile participants are Hillary Clinton, Julia Roberts, Opal Tometi, Elaine Welteroth, Gwyneth Paltrow and Yvette Noel-Schure, among many others.
Ross posted a video on Hilary Swank’s Instagram page, introducing herself to the actress’ 1 million followers.
“I want to thank you, Hilary Swank, for passing the mic to me — for sharing your platform — so that we can have a very important intersectional conversation about race relations in America,” Ross said. “Some of you may know me from my role as Candy Ferocity on the FX series ‘Pose’ ... But today I am coming to you as a human rights activist, as a Black woman first — as a Black trans woman.”
Ross also called out Instagram viewers who might have stopped watching her video when she brought up race.
“What a privilege to tune out when we talk about race,” she said. “But for those who don’t want to tune out — for those who want to continue to ask themselves, ‘What can we do?’ — let’s get into this conversation.”
Comedian Chelsea Handler handed her account over to Abdullah, who covered multiple topics, including defunding the police and “suing LAPD for shooting protesters with rubber bullets and beating us with batons.”
“A lot of things are moving, and so I’m grateful to be on Chelsea’s page and hopefully activate all 4 million of y’all around these questions of justice,” Abdullah said.
This is so exciting! I’m @docmellymel,co-founder of @blmlosangeles and today is #ShareTheMicNow Day ...where I get to take over Chelsea’s page! It’s about to be a turn up! We’re gonna do some real activism...Join me as we work to #ProsecuteKillerCops #DefundThePolice and make #BlackLivesMatter! Thank you Chelsea for such a show of solidarity!
McGill Johnson took over Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Instagram to make connections between racial justice and reproductive rights, taking the conversation beyond police brutality.
“The over-policing of black bodies extends far beyond the actions of individual police officers,” she said. “It’s in our workplaces, it’s in our schools, our public institutions, and yes, it is in our healthcare system.
“If Black people do not have the right to bodily autonomy, to live their daily lives, or protest the violence against their lives without the fear of murder or violence, we can never achieve justice, let alone reproductive freedom.”
Hi! 👋🏽 I’m Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismjpp) acting president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund (@ppact). Senator Warren has graciously handed over her Instagram page to me today as part of the #ShareTheMicNow initiative to celebrate Black brilliance and discuss the work we’re doing at Planned Parenthood Action Fund to ensure every person — regardless of their race, income, insurance, gender identity, sexual orientation, abilities, or immigration status — can access expert, compassionate sexual and reproductive health care, information, and education without shame or judgment. Follow along!!
Brittney Cooper took the reins of the Instagram account for “Eat Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert, outlining important “principles of reflection,” one of which addressed the motives behind the campaign.
“White women and Black women don’t experience womanhood the same,” Cooper wrote. “That’s why we can’t all just unite *as women*. Ask Amy Cooper (not my cousin btw) or Christian Cooper (also not my cousin lol) about the foolery white women sometimes do. Better yet, if you tune in and really listen to white women, the stories we could tell would make you ashamed. But your job today is to commit to not being the kind of white woman that drives Black women to drink, forces us to quit their jobs, or makes us want to fight you.”
Hey y’all! I’m Brittney Cooper, @professor_crunk! Thanks to Liz Gilbert for letting me share this space with y’all today for #sharethemicnow. I’ll be posting some stories to get us thinking and reflecting on racism, privilege, feminism, and what the responsibility of white women is in this moment. But I want to offer up a few principles for reflection. 1st, Rage is a reasonable response to the mistreatment that Black people endure, both at the hands of the state and to the daily indignities that attend to being a Black person. 2nd, It is not the job of Black people to make you comfortable. It is not our job to smile, be friendly, or say it in a nicer tone so you will listen. We can not convince you to change. You have to decide that that is what you want to do, and then commit to it, even when it is hard or uncomfortable. 3rd, Racism is divisive, not those of us who call out racism. This is also true for sexism, homophobia, and transphobia. Those with privilege in any of these areas are often more comfortable directing their anger at those who point out the division than those who are doing the dividing. Think about your own responses when you see privilege in action. With whom do you automatically empathize. 4th, White women and Black women don’t experience womanhood the same. That’s why we can’t all just unite *as women*. Ask Amy Cooper (not my cousin btw) or Christian Cooper (also not my cousin lol) about the foolery white women sometimes do. Better yet, if you tune in and really listen to white women, the stories we could tell would make you ashamed. But your job today is to commit to not being the kind of white woman that drives Black women to drink, forces us to quit their jobs, or makes us want to fight you. 5th, People matter more than property. This seems obvious, but it clearly isn’t and has to be said in a country built in the principle that Black people were property and not people. And given how angry ‘looters’ make people, we apparently still need to be reminded again. Alright y’all, we have begun. Reflect. Check out the stories I’ll be posting. And join me on Live today at 4p where we will be chopping it up about all of it.
Austin Channing Brown, activist and author of “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” took over social scientist and author Brené Brown’s Instagram platform, providing links to some resources, including a podcast conversation with Brené Brown .
“As someone who talks about antiracism for a living, there is something really special that happens when I’m able to talk with someone who is also doing their own work,” Austin Channing Brown wrote. “In this conversation you can hear the joy and the intensity, the desire to be collaborators of naming truth, and digging to the roots. This kind of intimacy, humanity is what’s possible when we all take our antiracism work seriously.”
Here’s a sampling of collaborations between the 50 pairs of women who are sharing the mic for more than 300 million combined followers. For a more comprehensive list, search for the #SharetheMicNow hashtag on Instagram.
My name is Austin (@austinchanning). I’m a Black woman who is wild, holy and free. I’m a writer, speaker and producer all in the service of Black freedom. I’m the author of a book called I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness. I’ve been doing antiracism work for years; it is my passion and I’m so glad to share it with you all today! As someone who talks about antiracism for a living there is something really special that happens when I’m able to talk with someone who is also doing their own work. In this conversation you can hear the joy and the intensity, the desire to be collaborators of naming truth, and digging to the roots. This kind of intimacy, humanity is what’s possible when we all take our antiracism work seriously. #ShareTheMicNow To listen to the full podcast episode, clink the link in bio!
OMG ABBY! I told you not to read my whole bio!!! 🙈But you know I was CHEESING the whole way through! Thank you! Truly. Now scram!⠀ ⠀ Hey y’all 👋🏿 I’m Dr. Yaba Blay aka @fiyawata and Abby has agreed to #ShareTheMicNow with ME! I will be posting here on her page and in her Stories. At 5:30p EST, I will be going LIVE with Tarana Burke aka @taranajaneen, who is taking over @glennondoyle ‘s page today (see what we did there?)! And lastly, I’ll be sharing a special episode of “an experience” I curate each week called #JudgementFreeZone in Abby’s Stories this evening. More on that later 😇 ⠀ I’m excited about what today represents and the potential history that is being made. In THIS particular moment, 50 Black women are taking over the @instagram accounts of 50 White women who have over 300 MILLION followers combined. That means that it’s OUR thoughts, OUR opinions, OUR experiences, and OUR lives that folks will be scrolling through and engaged with ALL DAY - now, that’s powerful! I encourage you to follow the #ShareTheMicNow hashtag, listen, and learn.⠀ ⠀ Though I’m pretty smart (pops collar), I don’t profess to have all the answers. And I’m certainly not here to convince you of anything. If nothing else, my goal is simply to get you THINKING. Critically. About EVERYTHING. Especially now. ⠀ ⠀ Consider this post an introduction to who I am and why I do the work that I do. Check my receipts 💁🏾♀️⠀
Hi everyone! This is @marie_mag_ and I’m taking over @alikrieger’s account for the #ShareTheMicNow initiative and will be LIVE at 7pm ET. I’m both an advocate and curator of minority creatives in the luxury fashion and social media space. Overall, I use my respected voice in the industry to champion for people of color behind corporate walls. Knowing that the corporate culture was not a system built or designed with black individuals in mind, I thought it was vital to speak to this topic as well as highlight a recent social resource I formed —@blckincorporate — to champion for Black individuals behind corporate walls—where change is needed most. Although my topics will be geared towards black individuals in corporate, this dialogue transcends backgrounds, beliefs or social economic status. My hope is that black individuals are given fair and equal opportunities across the board in the workforce. Will this happen today? No. But I’m optimistic that a needed change is on the horizon.
Hey ya’ll! I’m Eunique (@euniquejg) and I’m excited to be here with you to share for the day. - I like to consider myself a creative powerhouse for GOOD. And the good is what I aim to help folks to see in themselves (beginning w/the truth). - While I wear many hats (founder @becauseofthem, creator @culturetags, speaker, consultant etc), none of them come before my role as a wife and as a mother. Pictured is my husband Chris and our minis: Chase (11), Amari (7) and Sage (3). - As a Black woman, with a Black husband and a whole heap (anything over 2 is a whole heap) of beautiful Black kids, they are my awakening, my why and my why not. - For the last 8 years my work has been centered around developing ways to amplify and to celebrate Black culture and community. - Today, I plan to tell you why that work began and what it is, in hopes that we will pursue the opportunity I believe we all have in this moment of necessary disruption and rebuilding. - Turn your notifications on! #sharethemicnow
Hi Everyone, I’m Justina Omokhua @justeenahoh I’ll be taking over Brie’s account today. I’m going Live at 3:45pm PST. We’ve reached a point of reckoning and there is no turning back. Let’s have read conversation and get comfortable with talking about the uncomfortable. Ask your questions below and I will try to address them here or when I go live.
Now that I’ve been welcomed to the family, first let me thank my new friend, Jules. Hon, you had me at hello. Your warmth, sincerity, vulnerability and candor were reflections of what makes you exactly who God intended. We are forever connected. Allow me to introduce myself. I am Kimberly Blackwell, a daughter, an aunt, a friend, a caregiver to a spoiled Yorkie, a business owner, an employer, a public servant and many other titles. Most of all, I am a child of God. I’d ask that as you get to know my thoughts today that you keep an open heart. I invite you into a world that you’ll see and hear from the perspective of a Black woman - all sides. I’ll share my thoughts in a way that I may not have ever revealed on a public platform. But, I’m okay doing so. If it will help to advance the uncomfortable conversations that I feel are necessary, I’m surrendering. Today my moral compass points to IMPACT. My heart is pure. However, my heart recently has been heavy. I wear a cape of Superwoman often in my day to day work partnering with the world’s largest corporations, serving on Boards, serving my community, investing in startups etc. Yet, kryptonite comes in many forms. I’ve been more tired. I’ve been more confused. I’ve asked today, as I ask God everyday, to use me. Allow me to be a vessel to open minds and hearts. We may go into the deep end of waters, conversations not often shared- but today, we are going there together. I’ll be sharing in IG stories and going LIVE today. Please join me. And know, through the pain, frustration, tiredness, I REMAIN HOPEFUL. It’s the only way I know. I thank you in advance. ❤️✨ #sharethemicnow
Hi GP family, I’m @GlowMaven, founder of @Mamaglow. Thank you for being here today and for receiving me. I have dedicated two decades of my life to a career path in wellness. Self-care is my ministry and I’ve used my platforms and influence to lead in a space that has been dominated by white leaders. I grew up in Oakland, CA and currently live in Brooklyn, NY with my 16 year-old son @fulanosworld. My birth with him was the inspiration for my company, Mama Glow. At Mama Glow we serve as support along the childbearing continuum, offering doula services for folks through pregnancy, birth, postpartum and during abortion and loss too. In addition to serving birthing people, we also run an incredible doula training program in NYC, LA, Miami and Paris. Since COVID-19 we have offered the game-changing Mama Glow Doula Homeschool online. We are so thankful to teach hundreds of people globally and our community is diverse in student body and in leadership. As maternal health and birth activism is central to our work, I will be sharing and educating about some things we should all know about the maternal health crisis in our country and specifically how it affects black women. I am focused on the preservation of black life from birth, so I will be talking not only about the challenges we are currently facing but also how we can seek solution together and dismantle the systems that keep black and brown people from living fully expressed lives. I am also here to speak about diversity and inclusion in wellness. This is a space that owes a lot to people of color and we can individually make a great impact and help advance black-owned wellness businesses and entrepreneurs in a tangible way and I’d like to point out some ways we can diversify and amplify. Gwyneth mentioned my book, OWN YOUR GLOW, which comes out in paperback on Tuesday. The book is rooted in self-care principals, ritual, meditation and reflections, its healing salve for this moment we are in, I can’t wait for you to dive in. #sharethemic #ownyourglow #mamaglow #glowmaven #lathamthomas
Hi everyone! I’m @ibtihajmuhammad, Olympic medalist, entrepreneur, author and activist, and I’ll be taking over Alex’s account today. I‘m passionate about equality, the importance of sport, and using my platform for good. Alex has such an amazing community here and I look forward to sharing and having great dialogue with you guys! Join me on IG live for a Q&A starting at 2PM PST/5PM EST, followed by some dope guests who will be joining me as well. So excited! 🤺❤️🎤 #ShareTheMicNow
Hello Everyone! I'm taking over @hillaryclinton's account today for #sharethemicnow ! So who am I anyway? I am Zerlina. In 2008, I worked as a field organizer for President Obama's campaign in the state of Virginia. In between 2008 and 2016 I built a career in media first writing for the feminist blog Feministing and then a number of other mainstream publications. In 2016, I worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign as the Director of Progressive Media. In between these two presidential elections, I made a name for myself in the media and got a law degree that I have never used, but still pay for every month. 🤷🏾♀️ I’ll share some of the crazy cool things I’ve done over the years in stories all day as well as the important advocacy work that is my true PURPOSE of working to end rape culture and victim blaming. Today, I work for @SiriusXM Radio as a host on @signalboostshow with my partner in feminism @jess_mc which (airs weekdays from 7-9am on @sxmprogress ch. 127. I’m also as a political analyst for @msnbc and have a new book coming out next month called The End Of White Politics. Ok. That’s enough about my fiftyleven jobs and as you know all of us are so much more than our job titles, especially these days! So I also wanted to let you know that I am a Black woman, I am a feminist, I am a womanist, I am a big sister, I am an athlete, I am an advocate, and I am a survivor. At this moment in time it should be clear to everyone that our traditional leadership models are not working so well (reminder: we are still very much in a global pandemic) and the #blacklivesmatter movement has captivated the entire world in an effort to dismantle white supremacy and allow black people to finally be fully free. I wanted to participate in #sharethemicnow to be able to show all of the little humans out there that they are valuable and powerful no matter what anyone says. Hillary was so right about that! I’m here to show the little black girls with giant Afros that they can work in politics and in news and be exactly who they authentically are. And who they are is phenomenal. ✊🏾
Hi Sara’s friends and followers. Lauren here (@laurenwesleywilson) and I can’t wait to talk with you about the work of @colorcomm focusing on diversity and inclusion in the media, communications, marketing and advertising space. . . . ColorComm was founded nine years ago. I was working at a corporate communications agency and didn’t see any people of color in leadership. I wondered how was I going to get to the VP position if I didn’t see people who looked like me. We gathered over a lunch 9 years ago and called it @colorcomm. I didn’t know what it would become but it became a community of powerful leaders, decision makers, mentors, change makers,business connections and friends. We’ve built a global community of more than 40,000 people and we’ve become the leader in this space and in our industry. Today ColorComm Inc. houses the @colorcomm membership network, @mocincomms, #c2miami and we work with clients and brands under ColorComm Media Group. I’m proud of our community, our HQ team, Board, Members, and partners who’ve helped us grow into a global community and necessary platform to address todays’s critical issues. . . . I’m looking forward to inviting you into our community. I can’t wait to speak with you all soon. #sharethemicnow xx LWW
Hello new community! My name is Rachel Elizabeth Cargle. I was born & raised in Akron, Ohio. I am a 31 year old black woman. • 🌿I am a writer, lecturer & public academic. This means I do my studying and work independently & outside of any particular university. (I previously attended Columbia University where I swiftly left when I saw the ways black students weren’t protected.) I often show up as a visiting lecturer, keynote speaker or workshop facilitator. . 📚 I developed and facilitate a community of self paced online (un)learners called @thegreatunlearn where I curate syllabi to aid in our collective approach to learning outside of the white lens. . 🌻Last year I started @thelovelandfoundation , a non profit that came about from a fundraiser I did in 2018. We now support hundreds of women of color in gaining access to mental health care they deserve, cost free! . 🏡 Early in 2020 I moved from NYC to my hometown of Akron, OH to support in the care of my mother. Along with joy of experiencing “home” as an adult I have gotten the chance to plant some goodness here with a dream come true: a radical bookstore of my own! @elizabethsofakron • My work often offers more critical language and a more critical lens to exploring how we exist together in the world. I hope my words can serve as a template for how you engage these issues in your own life’s work. • This space is dedicated to my ancestors, the bold & brilliant black women who have fought hard & long & passionately from the slave fields to the courthouses. I am a continuation of their work, I hope to be their wildest dream come to life. I want the legacy of my work to not just be that of my “family” or “name” but for it simply to be another step toward the whole & joy filled freedom of black women. • The work continues #revolutionnow #sharethemicnow
TODAY Ashlyn Harris : @ashlynharris24 is sharing the mic with me to help amplify the voices of Black women. I'll be taking over her IG today and sharing MY thoughts with HER Audience. See you at Ashlyn's! ---- More about my dope partner: Ashlyn Michelle Harris is an American soccer player for the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), the highest division of women's professional soccer in the United States, and the United States women's national soccer team. - She made her debut for the senior national team on March 11, 2013 and was a member of the championship–winning team at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada and at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. - Harris played college soccer for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels and helped the team win three NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championships. - #sharethemicnow
Well...HERE WE ARE!!! I can’t tell you how excited and nervous I am to embark on this adventure into the ‘white lady side of things’ lol. I adore Glennon and she was on my short list of women who I was definitely interested in sharing the mix with. We are clearly different in a lot of ways but also l, it feels like from the same tribe. In any event, this little carousel is my introduction. I’ll be posting here until about 8PM and that includes on Glennon’s page, in her InstaStories and doing an IG Live with my girl @fiyawata who has taken over @abbywambach page today! Many of you might know me as the founder of the ‘me too.’ Movement after it went viral in 2017 and I have received some incredible accolades since then: Time Person of the Year, Time 100 Most Influential Cover, Ted Talks and many amazing things but not only is the history of ‘me too.’ Linger than three years, I have a long history in social justice work that includes racial justice and fighting police brutality. This moment in our country has been especially difficult for many because of the recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade - but you have to know that it has not stopped being difficult for a long time for so many Black folks who deal with state sanctioned violence regularly. I’m gonna talk a little about that today, I’m gonna talk about the history of the ‘me too.’ Movement and what our actual work looks like and I’m going to talk about a few other things... stay tuned. 🙏🏾💕 #sharethemicnow
