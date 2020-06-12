What’s on TV This Week: Matt Damon and Christian Bale in ‘Ford V. Ferrari’ on HBO and more

SUNDAY

The tragic death of Princess Diana, the wedding of William and Kate and the nuptials of Harry and Meghan are covered as “The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty” concludes with back-to-back new episodes. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

The Cubs’ Sammy Sosa and the Cardinals’ Mark McGwire slug it out for the single-season home-run record in the “Long Gone Summer” of 1998 in this new sports doc on “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 9 p.m. ESPN2

Do we have Prince Albert in a can? No, but there is a salute to Queen Victoria’s better half in the new special “Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero.” 8 p.m. KOCE

See if they’re still getting along in new episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” 8 p.m. TLC

Turns out her dearly departed hubby was someone else’s hubby too in the thriller “All My Husband’s Wives.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Our dynamic crime-solving duo (James Norton, Robson Green) are back in action in another season of “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The Ingrams (Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford) have their day in court on the finale of the three-part true-crime miniseries “Quiz.” With Michael Sheen. 9 p.m. AMC

See how the Yanks, the Brits and the Soviets joined forces in the 1940s to defeat fascism in the six-part docuseries “World War II: Race to Victory.” 9 p.m. History Channel

A mercenary turned merchant (Tom Bateman) seeks his fortune in late 18th century India in the lavish new miniseries “Beecham House” on “Masterpiece.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Issa Rae’s L.A.-set comedy “Insecure” wraps its fourth season. 10:20 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

The sci-fi drama “Roswell, New Mexico” ends its second season. 9 p.m. The CW

“America in Black and Blue 2020, A PBS NewsHour Weekend Special” examines the often tense relationship between local police departments and communities of color. 9 p.m. KOCE

“Independent Lens” presents “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project,” a 2019 documentary about an African American activist who obsessively recorded countless hours of cable and broadcast television on VHS tapes over the course of three decades. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

“Why don’t you come up sometime and see me?” “American Masters” remembers the sassiest, brassiest broad in showbiz history in “Mae West: Dirty Blonde.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” traces the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in “The Virus: What Went Wrong?” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Guest stars Gloria Estefan, Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda tackle the touchy topic of politics when they lend their voices to a special animated episode of “One Day at a Time.” 9:30 p.m. Pop

After five seasons, Tyler Perry’s prime-time soap “If Loving You Is Wrong” offers its series finale. 10 p.m. OWN

Dyllón Burnside from the FX series “Pose” connects with members of LGBTQ communities across the South in the special “Prideland.” 11 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

There’s a new kid in town in “Love, Victor,” a new series inspired by the gay-themed 2018 teen rom-com “Love, Simon.” Michael Cimino stars. Anytime, Hulu

It’s still “Mr. Iglesias” to you as this sitcom starring comic Gabriel Iglesias returns for its sophomore season. Anytime, Netflix

Hop in the way-back machine for a “Prehistoric Road Trip” through eons past in this three-part natural history series hosted by Emily Graslie of Chicago’s Field Museum. 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Who you gonna call? The documentary “Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters” celebrates the blockbuster 1984 comedy in interviews with cast members Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver and director Ivan Reitman. Anytime, Crackle

The war between magicians and werewolves continues unabated in a second season of “The Order.” With Jake Manley and Sarah Grey. Anytime, Netflix

We are what we eat: The new series “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” sends the “Top Chef” host on a cross-country odyssey to sample America’s favorite foods. Anytime, Hulu

And then there were three in the season finale of the aforementioned culinary competition “Top Chef.” 10 p.m. Bravo

Nerd alert! Baron Vaughn from the recent “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” reboot moderates pop-culture confabs in the new series “Syfy Wire’s the Great Debate.” 11 p.m. Syfy

FRIDAY

This is your co-pilot speaking: We’re experiencing a bit of terrorist-related turbulence, so I’m just gonna go ahead and, uh, turn on that fasten-seatbelt sign, in the 2019 action tale “7500.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Dads” collect their due, and just in time for Father’s Day, in this star-studded documentary from Bryce Dallas Howard. With Judd Apatow, Neil Patrick Harris, Ken Jeong, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and Bryce’s own dad, Ron Howard. Apple TV+

“Feel the Beat” with this family-friendly tale starring “The Descendants’” Sofia Carson as dancer who bombs her big Broadway audition then gets a gig coaching a gaggle of scrappy young misfits back in her hometown. Anytime, Netflix

Feel the heat as contestants try to stay above it all in the obstacle-course competition “The Floor Is Lava.” Anytime, Netflix

A Cuban pilot (Edgar Ramírez, “Carlos”) goes undercover to infiltrate an anti-Castro exile group in 1990s Florida in director Olivier Assayas’ fact-based 2019 thriller “Wasp Network.” Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) and Wagner Moura (“Narcos”) also star. Anytime, Netflix

The 2019 documentary “Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn” recalls the controversial attorney who aided Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist witch hunts in the 1950s and later became a mentor to an up-and-coming Manhattan real-estate developer named Donald Trump. 8 p.m. HBO

Well, bless her heart: “Two and a Half Men’s” Holland Taylor portrays former Texas Gov. Ann Richards in the solo drama “Ann” on “Great Performances.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Happy Juneteenth! The retro-styled comedy/variety series “Sherman’s Showcase” marks the day with a belated “Black History Month Spectacular” featuring John Legend, Michael Ealy, Lil Rel Howery, et al. 10 p.m. AMC, 11 p.m. IFC

SATURDAY

Send in the clone: It’s Will Smith vs. Will Smith in director Ang Lee’s 2019 sci-fi action thriller “Gemini Man.” With Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. 8 p.m. Epix

Matt Damon and Christian Bale leave it all on the track as, respectively, car designer Carroll Shelby and racer Ken Miles in director James Mangold’s fact-based 2019 drama “Ford v Ferrari.” With Jon Bernthal and Caitriona Balfe. 8 p.m. HBO

An adoptive mother fears she has a rival for her teenage daughter’s affections in the thriller “Birthmother’s Betrayal.” With Tanya Clarke and Aria Pullman. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Oil’s well that ends well in the TV movie “Love Under the Olive Tree.” With Tori Anderson and Gardiner Millar. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

