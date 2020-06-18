Raven-Symoné surprises fans with news that she married Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné introduced the world to her wife Thursday morning, sharing the news that she had a surprise backyard wedding with girlfriend Miranda Maday this week.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!” the actress and former co-host of “The View” posted on Instagram. (Symoné's full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman.)

Moments before the big reveal, Symoné had hinted at the nuptials with another Instagram post featuring a glass of bubbly. “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!” she teased her 2 million followers.

Maday, a social media manager for the app company Off the Menu, also shared the news on Instagram, posting a 3-D photo of the happy couple with the caption, “8PM, my wife for life!” She’s posted more images from the ceremony on her Instagram stories.

The couple hadn’t gone public with their relationship before Thursday’s news about their wedding. Symoné, who made her name as a child star on “The Cosby Show” before starring in beloved Disney Channel TV shows such as “That’s So Raven” and spinoff “Raven’s Home,” first opened up about her sexuality in 2013 in a tweet about gay marriage.

Her wedding ceremony was seemingly small, taking place in an intimate backyard setting. The newlyweds have received many well wishes on social media, which Symoné has been sharing on her Instagram stories.