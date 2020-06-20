Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Chris D’Elia: ‘All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual’

Comedian Chris D'Elia says that he has never knowingly pursued any underage women.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)
June 20, 2020
10:53 AM
Share

Comedian Chris D’Elia issued the following statement to TMZ on Wednesdayafter multiple women on social media accused him of sexual impropriety:

I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point​. ​

All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.

That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

After Twitter outcry, five women detail Chris D’Elia’s alleged sexual improprieties

Chris D'Elia arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day on Tuesday, April 8, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

After Twitter outcry, five women detail Chris D’Elia’s alleged sexual improprieties

Amid multiple social media allegations against Chris D’Elia, women spoke to The Times about encounters with the stand-up comic and TV actor.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement