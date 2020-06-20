Gob Squad’s 12-hour summer solstice marathon in Berlin: Your weekend must-watch

Aching for a good time? And do you have some time — like, a lot of time? Gob Squad has a show for you.

Members of the British-German art and theater collective will perform — while maintaining physical distance — at sites around Berlin in “Show Me a Good Time,” a live and semi-improvised 12-hour marathon Satuday.

This pandemic-themed offering, performed mostly in English with some German, comes with advisories for adult language and partial nudity. The festivities commence at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be free to stream as part of this year’s online edition of La Jolla Playhouse’s annual WOW Festival, at lajollaplayhouse.org. You can watch the whole affair or come and go as you please anytime until 9 p.m.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you mostly at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s this weekend’s list, all times Pacific.

“BlakTinx Dance Festival — Dancing on the Edge”

L.A.’s Bootleg Theater and the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs present works on video by local Black and Latinx dancer-choreographers including Anthony Aceves, Bernard Brown, Michelle Funderburk, Irishia Hubbard, Shantel Ureña and Briseyda Zárate. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. Register for the link at eventbrite.com

“Akhnaten”

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo sings the title role of the pharaoh who tried to bring religious reform to ancient Egypt in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2019 production of Philip Glass’ musical drama. Available 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. metopera.org

“Chocolate Match: A Chocolate Girl’s Online Search for Mr. Right”

Sherman Oaks-based Whitefire Theatre’s SoloFest 2020/Best of the Fest continues with this one-woman romantic comedy starring writer-performer Juliette Jeffers. 1 p.m. Saturday. $15.99 plus a $2.60 service charge. whitefire.yapsody.com

POPScast

Following the postponement of the entire 2020 summer season to 2021, Pasadena Pops’ resident conductor Larry Blank and principal conductor Michael Feinstein launch a weekly video on what would have been the orchestra’s opening night at the L.A. County Arboretum. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

“Slow Down Time”

Eight local dancers share their moves as well as their stories of life during the coronavirus quarantine in this intimate documentary short directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild and set to a score by Julianna Barwick. Available anytime. Free. vimeo.com

“Unemployed Elephants — A Love Story”

The Hollywood Fringe Festival streams a live performance of Wendy Graf’s rom-com about two quirky characters who meet cute in Myanmar. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. RSVP at hollywoodfringe.org

Concerts at Home

Pianist Warren Jones and others perform in a new edition of this streaming series from Santa Barbara-based chamber music ensemble Camerata Pacifica. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com Also at 11.30 a.m. Sunday. facebook.com

Community Conversations

This series of round-table discussions presented by Long Beach Opera continues with “To IG or Not to IG — Opera in the Age of Social Media.” 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/longbeachopera

“The Seth Concert Series”

Tony winner Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”) is the next guest in this new online showcase hosted by Seth Rudetsky. 5 p.m. Sunday. $20, $25. thesethconcertseries.com

Sundays at Seven

Los Angeles Master Chorale streams an audio recording of a 2017 performance of Morten Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna.” 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. lamasterchorale.org/sundays

