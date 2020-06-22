Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen introduce their kids to each other

By Tracy Brown 
June 22, 2020
11:56 AM
Andy Cohen knows his young son, Benjamin, and Anderson Cooper’s baby, Wyatt, are going to be great friends.

For Sunday’s episode of Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the TV host celebrated Father’s Day by inviting his best friend and CNN news anchor onto the show so they could introduce their kids to each other virtually.

“Look, that’s going to be your good buddy Wyatt,” Cohen said to his toddler while encouraging him to look at the screen.

Cradling his newborn Wyatt toward the camera, Cooper responded: “That’s Benjamin.”

Cooper announced the birth of Wyatt in April and has appeared on various talk shows to marvel at his experiences as a father. He’s also shared how helpful Cohen has been by giving Wyatt some hand-me-down clothes from Benjamin, who was born last year.

Cohen was visibly thrilled as he told Benjamin about his new friend and how they are all going to travel together someday.

“If you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re going to be great friends,” he said.

