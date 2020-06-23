Chris D’Elia dropped by talent representatives at CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment

Following multiple allegations of sexual impropriety, Chris D’Elia has been dropped by both his agent and his manager.

On Tuesday, The Times confirmed that the Creative Artists Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment are no longer working with the comedian. Neither company responded to inquiries as why either had parted ways with the 40-year-old, who last week publicly stressed that all his relationships have been “both legal and consensual.”

At CAA, D’Elia was represented by agent Ryan Abboushi, who also works with Paul Feig, Natasha Leggero and Leslie Mann. His former manager at 3 Arts, Josh Lieberman, has comedians Adam Pally, Tom Segura and Dave Attell on his roster.

One week ago, dozens of women began coming forward on Twitter to share their stories of D’Elia’s alleged inappropriate behavior. Five of them subsequently detailed their claims to The Times, describing how the stand-up comic allegedly made unwanted sexually aggressive propositions. Two of the women were not yet 18 when D’Elia allegedly asked them to meet up or “make out”; a couple others alleged that he exposed his erect penis to them in his hotel room after they appeared uninterested in his sexual advances.

D’Elia’s last project was “No Pain,” a comedy special that debuted on Netflix in April. He also appeared in the second season of the streaming company’s series “You,” in which he played a comedian who molests underage women. Netflix has declined to comment on his work for the streamer, which also includes two other stand-up specials and a role in the forthcoming Zack Snyder film “Army of the Dead.”

D’Elia has faced rebuke from many in the comedy world since the allegations against him surfaced. Whitney Cummings, who costarred with him for two years on her NBC sitcom “Whitney,” said she was “devastated and enraged” by D’Elia’s “pattern of predatory behavior.” Amy Schumer also took to Instagram to express her feelings, applauding the bravery of women who were speaking out about “the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians” and others, "[e]specially the ones who aren’t of legal age to consent.”