Disneyland reopening is delayed beyond July 17

Disneyland’s reopening will be delayed beyond July 17, Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday in a statement that did not specify an alternative date.

Part of the reason for the delay is that it’s waiting for state guidelines, Disney said.

“California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4,” the company said. That would not give the company enough time to recall staffers and equip its two Anaheim theme parks, Disneyland and California Adventure, with necessary preparations, it said.

“Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date,” Disney said.

The Downtown Disney shopping and restaurant district adjacent to the parks is still slated to reopen July 9.

The postponement comes as California and other parts of the nation are seeing significant increases in COVID-19 cases. Disney is also facing pushback from workers.

A dozen unions that represent about 17,000 Disneyland employees sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom last week, saying that because of the coronavirus, opening the park would be unsafe. Disney’s Wednesday announcement alluded to the union apprehensions and said the company has reached accords that cover more than 11,000 of its workers.

Newsom’s office expressed support for the delay.

“The governor appreciates Disney’s responsiveness to his concerns about reopening amid the recent increases in COVID-19 infections across many Southern California counties,” spokesman Nathan Click said in a statement. “The state and our public health experts continue to be in contact with the company and their workers — as well as other theme parks in the state — as we track and combat the spread of the virus.”

Times staff writer John Myers contributed to this report.