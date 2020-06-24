Kendrick Sampson, Tessa Thompson call for Hollywood to back Black Lives Matter

Actors Kendrick Sampson and Tessa Thompson, alongside Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah, developed an op-ed to Hollywood on Tuesday calling on the industry to prove that Black lives matter in its work.

The open letter, addressed to “our allies in Hollywood,” demands that the entertainment industry divest from police and anti-Black content and invest in anti-racist content, the careers of Black creatives, and the Black community. More than 300 Black artists and executives signed the document, including Issa Rae, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis, among others.

“The way that Hollywood and mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence have had dire consequences on Black lives,” the op-ed stated.

Proud to help the work of @WeBldPwr and @kendrick38 and this communal effort. My passion is in the words, though I did not pen them. @Variety https://t.co/OYM2hDb2mc — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) June 23, 2020

“The lack of a true commitment to inclusion and institutional support has only reinforced Hollywood’s legacy of white supremacy.”

The petition, which was first shared with Variety, states that films “that demonize [Black] mental health as violent” are used to “justify the killings of Black people,” like Deborah Danner in New York. The signees also criticized the industry’s “perpetuation of transphobic stories that people use to justify” the killings of Tony McDade in Florida, Nina Pop in Missouri, Dominique Fells in Philadelphia, and Riah Milton in Ohio.

The op-ed was published by BLD PWR, an activist organization founded by Sampson, known for his work on HBO’s “Insecure” and ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.” The actor co-organized a protest in Los Angeles on May 30, where he was shot with rubber bullets and hit with a police baton.

The BLD PWR letter followed a statement by the Black Artists for Freedom collective on Juneteenth, June 19, that called on cultural institutions to end racial injustice. More than 1,000 Black creatives signed that statement, including Thompson, Ava DuVernay, Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Waithe and John Legend.

“We believe that culture will change only if specific concrete interventions are made,” the statement read. “Cultural institutions that depend on Black culture — publishing, writing, fashion, theater, film, television, visual arts, music, journalism, scholarship, education, social media — must commit to racial justice through material changes.”