The show will not go on: Broadway extends its shutdown until January

The Broadway League announced Monday that performances in New York City would remain suspended at least through the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Returning productions are expected to resume over a string of rolling dates early next year, with ticket sales starting soon. Three shows, however, including Disney’s musical “Frozen,” have already announced that they will not return when Broadway reopens.

“Our membership is working closely with the theatrical unions and in concert with key experts and some of the greatest minds inside and outside of the industry to explore protocols for all aspects of reopening,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

“We are determined to bring back the people who rely on this industry for their livelihood, and to welcome back all those who love this vital part of New York City, as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Broadway League is currently considering screening and testing, cleaning and sanitizing, and backstage protocols to protect audience members and employees.

“The Broadway experience can be deeply personal, but it is also, crucially, communal,” said Thomas Schumacher, the Broadway League’s chairman of the board.

“Every single member of our community is eager to get back to work sharing stories that inspire our audience through the transformative power of a shared live experience. The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority, and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so.”

Broadway theaters now offer refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for performances through Jan. 3. Performances were originally suspended on March 12, and the shutdown has been thrice extended. The pandemic has also indefinitely postponed the Tony Awards schedule.

In Los Angeles, the Dolby Theatre has postponed “The Illusionists” to January, while “Mean Girls,” “My Fair Lady” and “The Band’s Visit” will be rescheduled. Both the Dolby Theatre and the Pantages have pledged to follow Broadway in Hollywood’s “Safe and Clean Commitment.”



