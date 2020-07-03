What’s on TV This Week: A Walter Mercado doc, a Tom Hanks WWII thriller and more

SUNDAY

Find out if France’s Marie Antoinette can keep her head about her on the season finale of “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets.” 8 p.m. KOCE

An aspiring fashionista is “Driven to the Edge” by a young women she meets while ride-sharing in this new thriller. With Taylor Spreitler and Danielle Burgess. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The fantasy comedy “Good Witch” starring Catherine Belle wraps another season. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

The new series “America: Our Defining Hours” recalls the Civil War, Sept. 11 and other times of crisis that tested the mettle of our nation. 9 p.m. History Channel

Home buyers seek houses built on or near the sand in the new real estate series “Beach Around the World.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV

The new docuseries “Outcry” tackles the case of a former high school football star in Texas convicted in 2014 of a shocking crime against a young child. 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Advertisement

Suffragette city! “American Experience” marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to exercise the franchise, in the two-part episode “The Vote.” 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Tue.

Renovation experts Dave and Kortney Wilson help everyday folks fix up their fixer-uppers in the new series “Making It Home with Kortney and Dave.” 9 p.m. HGTV

If you have to ask you still can’t afford it in Season 2 of the L.A.-set real estate series “Love & Listings.” 9 p.m. VH1

Kevin Hart puts on his “Celebrity Game Face” to host some famous friends for an evening of socially distanced shenanigans in this new special. 10 p.m. E!

Advertisement

TUESDAY

“Jim Jefferies: Intolerant” catches the Aussie comic cracking wise about dating, digestive distress and other issues in this new standup special. Anytime, Netflix

On she sweeps, with threshing oar: “Secrets of the Dead” details a surprising discovery made in a burial chamber in Sweden in the new episode “Viking Warrior Queen.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The Duggars are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic — aren’t we all? — in a new season of the unscripted series “Counting On.” 8 p.m. TLC

Advertisement

The intrepid Mike Rowe and company reunite to reminisce in the new four-part series “Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip.” 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Innocent bystanders are confronted with even more moral quandaries in new episodes of the hidden-camera series “What Would You Do?” 10 p.m. ABC

WEDNESDAY

Your abuelita’s favorite cape-wearing Puerto Rican astrologer is remembered in the new documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

G’day? Not so much. An immigrant detention center deep in the Australian Outback serves as the setting for the new limited series “Stateless.” With Yvonne Strahovski, Cate Blanchett, Jai Courtney and Dominic West. Anytime, Netflix

Their grit is true: Construction workers, farmers, first responders and other hard-working Americans compete to see who’s “Tough as Nails” in this new reality series hosted by “The Amazing Race’s” Phil Keoghan. 8 p.m. CBS

They’re firing up the grill for a special summer edition of the culinary competition “Guy’s Grocery Games” hosted by Guy Fieri. 9 p.m. Food Network

Advertisement

America’s complex relationship with one of its biggest trading partners/geopolitical rivals is examined in the new “PBS NewsHour” special “China: Power and Prosperity.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

That’s “Close Enough.” A 30-something couple and their young daughter share a cramped East L.A. apartment with a divorced couple in this new animated sitcom. Anytime, HBO Max

Oh, mama! The new three-part docu-series “Expecting Amy” gets up close and personal with comic Amy Schumer as she juggles life on the standup circuit with her first pregnancy. Anytime, HBO Max

Advertisement

The Kristin Kreuk legal drama “Burden of Truth” and the mystery drama “In the Dark” starring Perry Mattfeld conclude their third and second seasons, respectively. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

Contestants hope to make a big splash in the new aquatic-themed competition “Cannonball.” Pro wrestling’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and “Entertainment Tonight’s’’ Rocsi Diaz cohost. 8 p.m. USA

They’re bad, they’re nationwide in “Flipping Across America,” a new home-renovation challenge featuring assorted HGTV stars and hosted by “Windy City Rehab’s” Alison Victoria. 9 p.m. HGTV

Todd Chrisley and family are back in a new season of the unscripted series “Chrisley Knows Best.” 9 p.m. USA

Advertisement

The live-action/animated comedy anthology “Cake” serves up a fresh batch of episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

The new special “World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti” introduces viewers to an Indian actress whose biggest claim to fame is her record-setting diminutiveness. 10 p.m. TLC

FRIDAY

Fans celebrate their favorite Asian American character from the “Baby-Sitters Club” book series in the short documentary “The Claudia Kishi Club.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

The new travelogue “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” sends the “High School Musical” star on a global quest to meet with eco-innovators who seek to promote a more sustainable way of life. Anytime, Netflix

He’s more than a little underdressed in the new animated spinoff “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space” inspired by the children’s books. Anytime, Netflix

Tom Brady, LeBron James and other athletes who are outstanding in their fields are profiled in the inaugural season of the short-form docuseries “Greatness Code.” Apple TV+

He is the captain now! Tom Hanks takes command of a Navy destroyer in the Atlantic during the dark days of WWII in the new drama “Greyhound.” With Stephen Graham and Elisabeth Shue. Anytime, Apple TV+

Advertisement

If she can make it there: Brittany O’Grady plays an aspiring singer-songwriter in New York City in the new musical drama “Little Voice” featuring original tunes by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles. Apple TV+

The seemingly ageless Charlize Theron leads a team of immortal mercenaries in the new action-fantasy drama “The Old Guard.” With Matthias Schoenaerts and Kiki Layne. Anytime, Netflix

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Andy Samberg and “How I Met Your Mother’s” Cristin Milioti meet cute, and then meet cute again, and again, in the new “Groundhog Day”-style rom-com “Palm Springs.” Anytime, Hulu

Advertisement

He is just that into you in the thriller “Obsession: Stalked by My Lover” followed the next night by the sequel “Obsession: Escaping My Ex.” With Celeste Desjardins and Travis Nelson. 8 p.m. Lifetime; 8 p.m. Sat.

“American Masters” salutes six women who broke barriers and made a difference in the fight for equal rights in the new episode “Unladylike2020.” Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Henry Golding meet cute — or do they? — in director Paul Feig’s 2019 romantic fantasy “Last Christmas.” Michelle Yeoh, Golding’s “Crazy Rich Asians” costar, also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Pandemic or no, brides-to-be are still saying “Say Yes to the Dress” as this reality series returns for another season. 8 p.m. TLC

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins” in the new coronavirus quarantine-themed special “Life in Lockdown.” 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back and also back is Linda Hamilton in director Tim Miller’s middling 2019 sci-fi franchise entry “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, and Gabriel Luna also star. 9 p.m. Epix

You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave in the new spook-seeking series “Hotel Paranormal.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Advertisement

The truth is … oh, who knows anymore in new episodes of “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.” 10 p.m. History Channel