Your weekend culture watch list, from a Bollywood dance party to free ‘Carousel’

The surge in coronavirus cases has made staying at home this weekend look a lot more attractive, hasn’t it? Good thing we have a long list of virtual culture to keep you occupied — streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s a weekend rundown, all times Pacific.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel”

Nathan Gunn and Kelli O’Hara play the romantic leads — a brash carnival barker and a local mill worker — in a 2013 Lincoln Center staging of this fantastical musical drama. The starry cast also includes “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Kate Burton, Tony winner Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”) and the New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck and Robert Fairchild. The performance is free to stream anytime beginning 5 p.m. Friday at lincolncenter.org, where it will available on demand until Sept. 8.

“A Festival of New Music”

Pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim and flutist Emmanuel Pahud co-host this four-part showcase featuring recent commissions by top European composers plus works by Pierre Boulez. Socially distanced musicians perform live in an otherwise empty concert hall in Berlin. The premieres drop daily through Sunday. Free. boulezsaal.de/festival-of-new-music

“The Future Is Female: In Conversation and Performance”

Pianist Sarah Cahill offers a program of works by female composers past and present. 11 a.m. Friday. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.

“Amir Zaki: Where We Read”

The Orange County Museum of Art streams the photographer’s collage of crowdsourced images of favorite reading spots. Free. On Instagram @OCMuseumofArt and at where-we-read.tumblr.com.

“Juba”

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater streams a performance of artistic director Robert Battle’s exploration of ritual and folk traditions. Available for one week starting 4 p.m. Thursday. Free. alvinailey.org

“The Line”

The Public Theater streams the world premiere of Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s docudrama compiled from the first-person accounts of first responders at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. With Santino Fontana, Arjun Gupta, John Ortiz, Alison Pill, Nicholas Pinnock, Jamey Sheridan and Lorraine Toussaint. 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. youtube.com

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Donny Osmond stars in a 1999 performance of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical fable inspired by the biblical tale. Available for 48 hours starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com

“Do you hear me calling? (Mama Mamama or What Is Black Power)”

The Whitney Museum of American Art streams a film of artist and activist Theaster Gates’ gospel-inflected performance installation featuring music by the Black Monks, singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae and others, plus choreography by Kyle Abraham. Available from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. vimeo.com

“Bernadette Peters: A Special Concert”

The three-time Tony winner sings show tunes by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein and others. She’s joined by Mary Tyler Moore in this 2009 concert taped at New York’s Minskoff Theatre. 5 p.m. Friday. Free; donations accepted for Broadway Cares. broadwaycares.org

“Iphigenia”

City Garage’s “Three by Mee” series concludes with a 2006 performance of Charles Mee’s reimagining of Euripides’ ancient Greek tragedy. 8 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

“Summer Nights at Home”

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County continues its Summer Nights series online and includes a tutorial on growing fruit and vegetables in your home garden. There’s also a DJ set by Suga Shay. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. nhm.org

“Digital Dance DTLA”

The Music Center’s popular outdoor summer series also goes virtual and kicks off with a night dedicated to Bollywood musicals, with instructors to show you all the right moves. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. musiccenter.org

“Where the Truth Lies: The Art of Qiu Ying”

A LACMA video shows highlights from this recent exhibition of landscapes and other works by the Ming Dynasty-era painter, with commentary by curator Stephen Little. Available anytime. Free. lacma.org

“Tartuffe”

“Law & Order: SVU” actor Raul Esparza and “Orange Is the New Black” standout Samira Wiley star in a virtual staging of Richard Wilbur’s translation of Molière’s classic farce about a pious fraud. Available anytime through July 12. Free. broadwayworld.com

“LACO Summerfest”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra launches a series of five socially distanced concerts performed by LACO members and special guests at the Colburn School’s Zipper Hall in downtown L.A. Up first: works by Florence Price and Mendelssohn. 5 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free. laco.org/summerfest

“Same Time, Next Year”

Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin star in a virtual reading of Bernard Slade’s romantic comedy about two lovers, each married to someone else, who reconnect once a year at a small inn over 25 years. 4:30 p.m. Sunday. $100. guildhall.org

“Tristan und Isolde”

Tenor Ben Heppner and soprano Jane Eaglen sing the leads in the Metropolitan Opera’s 1999 production of Wagner’s romantic fable. It’s in German with English subtitles. Available 4:30 p.m. Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. metopera.org

“Hershey Felder: Beethoven”

Pianist-actor Hershey Felder revisits his in-character salute to the Romantic-era composer in a live performance from Florence, Italy. 5 p.m. Sunday; available on demand for 72 hours following. $55 per household. thewallis.org/Beethoven or (310) 746-4000.

“Krizterland’s Influencers”

Musical theater veterans sing show tunes, standards and more in this benefit for Save Our NoHo Theaters. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos, youtube.com

“The Seth Concert Series”

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald performs in a new installment of this live online showcase hosted by Seth Rudetsky. 5 p.m. Sunday; replays noon Monday. $20, $25. thesethconcertseries.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.