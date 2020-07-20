Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Nicki Minaj is pregnant — and she has the bikini photos to prove it

Nicki Minaj in 2017
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty are going to be parents, she announced Monday.
(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
July 20, 2020
10:03 AM
Share

“Preggers.”

That was all Nicki Minaj had to say Monday morning as she announced her pregnancy with pictures on Instagram.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude,” the rapper added a couple of pictures later. “Thank you all for the well wishes.”

No information about her due date was offered up, though the pink sofa might be a hint as to the baby’s gender.

Advertisement

Either that or pink simply matched Minaj’s belly-bearing fashions.

Minaj certainly styled it up for her pregnancy photos. Rocking yellow hair and blue hair in the pics, Minaj wears bikinis with elaborate and colorful embellishments, including fringe on the bottoms in one photo.

Minaj, 37, and beau Kenneth “Zoo” Petty got married in October after about a year together. They had previously dated when the “Bang Bang” rapper was 16 and living in Queens.

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsMusic
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement