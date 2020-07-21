Comic-Con 2020: All dressed up and nowhere to go

Justin Wu wears his B-127 costume, also known as Bumblebee from the “Transformer” series, next to his custom Camaro. Wu spent six months preparing this cosplay getup, made of foam with mechanical parts and electrical wiring for lights and sound, and was going to debut it at this year’s Comic-Con. Although disappointed the event was canceled, he uses the outfit for charity work visiting children with disabilities and cancer at hospitals. Next Comic-Con, he jokes, will be even bigger and better as he adds family members to his Autobot crew. He has previously attended as Captain America, Batman, Kylo Ren and Ironman.

(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)