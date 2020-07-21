Comic-Con 2020: All dressed up and nowhere to go

Share
With this week’s Comic-Con International moving online because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a whole world of cosplayers with a lot of creativity to show off. Since they can’t strut their stuff in the Gaslamp District, photographer K.C. Alfred asked them to suit up and show us their powers at various spots around San Diego County.
Dean LeCrone as Dr. Artemus Peepers
Sheila Noseworthy as Medusa
Colleen Rodriguez as Marvel’s Thor
Shawn Richter as The Mandalorian and Lisa Lower as Cara Dune
Matt Mullis as Captain America
Justin Wu as Bumblebee
Tita Ghanjanasak as Harley Quinn
Galdino Sanchez as a Stormtrooper and Lance Mah as Darth Vader
Shane Holly as Spartan 2296
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.