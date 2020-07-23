Bummed about Comic-Con 2020? Let our best photos take you back

Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne from the film “Fantastic Beasts 2,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Missing Comic-Con this year? The Los Angeles Photo and Video Studio is too. That’s why we’ve compiled our favorite photos and memories from years past to celebrate the spirit and fandom of the legendary festival normally held in San Diego at the end of July.

Scroll through to see our best photos from our staff photographer Jay L. Clendenin, including “The Walking Dead’s” Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira, and more.

Danai Gurira of “The Walking Dead,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Actor Tamzin Merchant of “Carnival Row,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Cailey Flemming of “The Walking Dead,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International July 19, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Taron Egerton from the television series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Actor Paloma Faith from the television series “Pennyworth,” photographed at the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con International on July 19, 2019. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Wesley Snipes from the film “Cut Throat City,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con on July 21, 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from the television series “The Walking Dead,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

RZA from the film “Cut Throat City,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at Comic-Con 2018. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Cate Blanchett, from the film “Thor: Ragnarok,” photographed in the L.A. Times photo studio at Comic-Con 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Nat Wolff and Margaret Qualley from the film “Death Note,” photographed at Comic-Con 2017.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Kate Micucci, from the television series “DuckTales,” photographed in the L.A. Times photo studio at Comic-Con 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The cast of the CW’s “Riverdale,” from left: K.J. Apa, Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Ashleigh Murray, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart, photographed in the L.A. Times photo studio at Comic-Con 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The cast of the film “Thor: Ragnarok,” including director Taika Waititi, left, Rachel House, Mark Ruffalo, Jeff Goldblum, Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, photographed in the L.A. Times photo studio at Comic-Con 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani, and Michael Pena, from the film “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” photographed in the L.A. Times photo studio at Comic-Con 2017. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jaimie Alexander of “Blindspot,” photographed in San Diego at Comic-Con 2016. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, from the film “Trolls,” photographed in the L.A. Times Hero Complex photo studio at Comic-Con 2016. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Gene Simmons of KISS photographed at Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego. (Jay Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Bill Mumy, who played Will Robinson in the original “Lost in Space,” photographed in San Diego at Comic-Con 2015. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Steven Yeun of “The Walking Dead” is photographed at the L.A. Times Hero Complex photo studio at Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)