Universal Studios cancels 2020 Halloween Horror Nights amid COVID-19 fears

COVID-19 has scared away Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday that the popular fall fright fest has been canceled this year amid the ongoing public health crisis. The California theme park has been closed to the public since March, while the Florida location reopened in June.

“Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe,” the statement said. “Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021.”

Known for its terrifying haunted houses and theatrics, Halloween Horror Nights has long been a spooky staple for Universal Studios Hollywood. Among last year’s top attractions were creepy mazes based on “Ghostbusters” and Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror flick, “Us.”

Though the main park has yet to resume operations, California’s Universal CityWalk is “open on a limited basis,” with outdoor seating and takeout available at several restaurants, plus “open environment shopping” options. Safety measures include enhanced sanitization, temperature screening and physical distancing, according to the Universal Studios website.