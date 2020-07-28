Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Robin Givens wishes Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson biopic would leave her out

Robin Givens arrives at the 47th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena.
Robin Givens says “of course” she’s hoping she won’t be depicted in Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Mike Tyson biopic.
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
July 28, 2020
2:24 PM
In the late 1980s, Robin Givens was briefly married to Mike Tyson. It wasn’t a pleasant time for the actress — and she’s hoping that period won’t be revisited in Jamie Foxx’s upcoming biopic of the boxer.

“That wasn’t, like, a fun ex for me,” Givens told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show Monday.

She wasn’t kidding. Their eight-month marriage ended not only with divorce but also with a temporary restraining order against Tyson and a $125-million defamation suit that she ultimately withdrew.

As for the domestic violence Givens endured, Tyson addressed a particular incident they had in a 1989 biography, “Fire and Fear: The Inside Story of Mike Tyson.” He called a punch he threw at Givens “the best punch I’ve ever thrown in my entire life.”

Givens has read that biography, she said, and was bugged by it.

“There were so many things ... that are so not true that it’s hard not to feel deeply disturbed by it. In a way, I hope I’m stronger because of this, or going through this process, but it’s really, it’s a little upsetting,” she said.

It will be a “tough one” for her, she said, when the film comes out.

“Are you hoping you’re not in the movie?,” Cohen asked.

“Of course,” Givens said. “The absolute truth would be yes.”

