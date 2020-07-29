How to see Diavolo’s free dance film honoring veterans and first responders
Diavolo/Architecture in Motion garnered wide acclaim during the L.A. dance troupe’s dazzling run on “America’s Got Talent” a few years ago, when it reached the top 10 of the NBC reality competition.
Now, the company, renowned for acrobatic performances that explore the relationship between humans and their built environments, is back in action with an inspirational new dance film, “This Is Me: Letters From the Front Lines.”
Diavolo founder and artistic director Jacques Heim created the film in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the company’s Veterans Project, “This Is Me” uses dance to illustrate personal stories of service and sacrifice told by military veterans, medical professionals and first responders, many of whom also perform in the movie.
Presented by the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Northridge, “This Is Me” premieres on the Soraya’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. Friday. It can be viewed for free anytime afterward.
