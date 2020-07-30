California earthquake shakes celebrities into freaking out on Twitter

If you were in the Los Angeles area early this morning, we probably know what you were up to: bolting out of bed and wondering what was happening.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck L.A. at 4:29 a.m., felt most strongly in the epicenter of San Fernando. The quake spread across the L.A. Basin area as well as into Orange County. No damage or deaths have been reported, but smaller aftershocks did follow the initial quake.

And even more aftershocks rippled across Twitter. Here’s a taste of how celebrities (and a few civilians) reacted:

That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/pM32K36T2e — Karamo (@Karamo) July 30, 2020

If that #earthquake is any clue of what’s next in 2020, I’m done. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 30, 2020

Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2020

god after creating that earthquake pic.twitter.com/m0R2Fa3dRU — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2020

My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) July 30, 2020

My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time 🤣💁🏼‍♀️ I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah! https://t.co/MHm925Ezd6 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 30, 2020

The most 2020 #earthquake to wake up to. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 30, 2020

Just realized my “earthquake kit” is a bag of Doritos and one snow boot. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 30, 2020

Felt the earthquake and...I liked it! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 30, 2020

*punches air*

*goes back to sleep* #earthquake — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) July 30, 2020

twitter is at it’s finest right after an earthquake — ashe (@ashemusic) July 30, 2020

me thinking it was a 9.0 #earthquake to go on Twitter to find out it was a 4.5 pic.twitter.com/jmcycrLSwC — daanny.10 (@10_daanny) July 30, 2020

Californians on their way to Twitter every time they feel an #earthquake pic.twitter.com/0BlYjFC9Ju — 🌷✭ (@Trashnaldo) July 30, 2020

everyone coming back to twitter to talk about the aftershock #AfterShock #earthquake pic.twitter.com/MCm005auR2 — nicolette (@hippiequil) July 30, 2020