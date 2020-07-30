Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

California earthquake shakes celebrities into freaking out on Twitter

Karamo Brown
“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown felt the earthquake Thursday morning.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Dessi Gomez
July 30, 2020
9:06 AM
Share

If you were in the Los Angeles area early this morning, we probably know what you were up to: bolting out of bed and wondering what was happening.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck L.A. at 4:29 a.m., felt most strongly in the epicenter of San Fernando. The quake spread across the L.A. Basin area as well as into Orange County. No damage or deaths have been reported, but smaller aftershocks did follow the initial quake.

And even more aftershocks rippled across Twitter. Here’s a taste of how celebrities (and a few civilians) reacted:

Entertainment & Arts
Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement