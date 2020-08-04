Sean Penn confirms rumors he married Leila George in a ‘COVID wedding’

Seann Penn confirmed Monday that he indeed tied the knot recently, getting the gossip quickly out of the way so he could talk about his COVID-19 response efforts on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

With the wave of a hand — and a gold wedding band — the Oscar-winning actor confirmed weekend reports that he and actress Leila George, who share a three-decade age gap, were married last Thursday.

“We did a COVID wedding,” Penn told Meyers. “By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house [with] my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”

Meyers, who himself had a large wedding, noted that the small gathering must have been “nice and low-stress.”

Advertisement

“Let’s say there are socially liberating factors under COVID,” Penn agreed.

Penn, 59, and George, 28, the daughter of actors Vincent D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, made their relationship red-carpet-official in 2016 and have posted about each other on social media since.

This is George’s first marriage and Penn’s third. The “Milk” and “I Am Sam” star was previously wed to Madonna for four years and Robin Wright for nearly 14 years. He and Wright have two children together: Dylan, 29, and Hopper, 26. Penn also was linked to actress-producer Charlize Theron until 2015.

Advertisement

The remainder of Monday’s late-night interview was devoted to Penn’s disaster-response nonprofit, Community Organized Relief Effort (formerly J/P Haitian Relief Organization) and its pivot to testing in the COVID-19 pandemic. They also briefly discussed Penn’s guest stint on “Arrested Development” and plans for a reunion of the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” cast.

Meyers said he found Penn “better-humored” during their interview and apologized to the actor for his very serious impersonation of him on “Saturday Night Live” — an apology that Penn promptly rejected because he thought the roast was spot-on.