Brian Austin Green has ‘achingly beautiful’ message for ex Megan Fox and her new beau

There’s an achingly awkward love triangle playing out on Instagram right now.

And in case there was any doubt, actor Brian Austin Green for sure saw estranged wife Megan Fox’s public declaration of love for new beau, Machine Gun Kelly. But instead of giving it a double tap, he savagely clapped back.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210" alum’s response was prompted Wednesday by a nearly nude selfie that Fox posed for with MGK. In the snapshot, shared with her 9 million followers, she and the rapper posed side by side wearing little more than towels. She captioned the shot: “Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.”

Advertisement

Green apparently saw the post and didn’t want to miss out on the action. He posted a nearly identical caption on his account, but with pictures of the former couple’s three sons — Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3 — as well as an image of his son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

“Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours,” the actor quipped.

Wednesday’s posts align with Kelly’s from last week further parading his and Fox’s romance, which reportedly began last May. The two met on the set of their upcoming film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” which is filming in Puerto Rico, they said in a joint interview last month.

Advertisement

The “Transformers” actress and Green have been linked since meeting in 2004. They married in 2010 but have separated on and off since. They seemingly called it quits for good last year.

In a recent podcast, Green said he became complacent in his marriage and asked fans not to vilify Fox or Kelly. However, fans ate up his Wednesday post with comments that varied from praise for his good humor to an epic burn and claims of severe pettiness.