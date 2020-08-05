‘500 Days of Summer’ and other classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our guide to classic movies coming soon to a drive-in near you:

Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-In

Vineland Drive-In, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry;

and Paramount Drive-In Theatres, 7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com

“Do the Right Thing,” “Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12

“Coming to America,” “Girls Trip,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26

Drive-In at the Park

Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com

Advertisement

“The Secret Life of Pets,” 8:20 p.m. Aug. 7-8

Level 8 Drive-In

The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale

$30 per car, plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6

“The Princess and the Frog,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7

“Citizen Kane,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13

“Moulin Rogue!,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14

“Love and Basketball,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27

“A Star Is Born” (2018), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

Advertisement

“Toy Story 4,” 7 p.m. Aug. 10

“The Princess Bride,” 8 p.m. Aug. 11

“Frozen II,” 7 p.m. Aug. 24

“Edward Scissorhands,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 26

“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Aug. 31

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Sept. 1

Sagebrush Cantina Movie Night

Sagebrush Cantina, 23527 Calabasas Road, Calabasas

$25 per car (maximum five people per car), plus $15 food and drink minimum per car; advance purchase required. sagebrushcantina.com

“Pulp Fiction,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19

“The Goonies,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26





Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus

1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Grease,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15

“The Big Lebowski,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29

“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30

“Zootopia,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4

“Labyrinth,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jerry Maguire,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15

“Mean Girls,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16

“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4

“Purple Rain,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6

“Jurassic Park,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 7

“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18

“Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 19

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 20

Advertisement

Street Food Cinema at Lakeview Park

5305 E Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Princess Bride,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8

“Fight Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9





Summer Weekend Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“School of Rock,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 ($75 per car)

“American Graffiti,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14-15

“Beethoven,” 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22

“Twister,” 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5

Advertisement



