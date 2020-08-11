‘Yes, We Kam!’ Hollywood is fired up over Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pick
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s long-awaited and much-speculated running mate is Sen. Kamala Harris — a historic announcement that lit up Twitter Tuesday afternoon and instantly made #BidenHarris2020 and “Saturday Night Live” alum Maya Rudolph start trending.
California’s junior senator, who dropped her own presidential campaign in December, is the first Black woman and the first person of Jamaican and Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party. She is only the fourth woman in U.S. history to be chosen for one of the presidential tickets.
The celebrity response to her selection ranged from gleeful to downright hilarious, particularly because it could mean that Rudolph will return to “SNL” to impersonate her. However, Harris’ detractors were quick to mention her debate history with Biden, personal track record and half-baked comparisons to President Barack Obama.
Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump’s campaign quickly unleashed unflattering ads to take down the opposing ticket.
Time’s Up, the Hollywood-backed movement that responded to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and #MeToo, also launched a campaign defending Harris against sexist and racist political attacks. Actress Debra Messing and comedian Amy Schumer were among the famous faces to front the campaign.
Harris also received key Twitter endorsements from Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and even “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Here’s a sampling of the high-profile reactions from Hollywood and beyond:
