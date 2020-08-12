The ultimate guide to classic movies at L.A. drive-ins, pop-ups and rooftops
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our guide to classic movies coming soon to a drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you:
Amazon’s A Night at the Drive-in
Vineland Drive-in, 443 Vineland Ave., City of Industry;
and Paramount Drive-in Theatres, 7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
Free; promotional code required. Sign up at amazonscreenings.com
“Do the Right Thing,” “Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12
“Coming to America,” “Girls Trip,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26
Drive-in at the Park
Castaic Lake Park, Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic
$30 per car; advance purchase required. driveinatthepark.com
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:20 p.m. Aug. 21-22
“Men in Black,” 8:20 p.m. Aug. 28-29
“The Bodyguard,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4-5
Level 8 Drive-in
The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale
$30 per car, plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Citizen Kane,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13
“Love and Basketball,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27
“A Star Is Born” (2018), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28
The Method Fest Independent Film Festival
Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, L.A.
$20 per person; advance tickets required. filmfreeway.com
“Unforgiven,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Star Wars,” 8 p.m. Aug. 14
“Frozen II,” 7 p.m. Aug. 24
“Edward Scissorhands,” 8 p.m. Aug. 25
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 26
“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Aug. 31
“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Sept. 1
Rooftop Movies at the Montalbán
1615 Vine St., Hollywood
$30 per person; reservations required. themontalban.com
“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 14
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 15
“BlacKkKlansman,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 16
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 21
“Joker,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 22
“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 23
“Fight Club,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 28
“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 29
TBD, 8:15 p.m. Aug. 30
Sony Pictures Drive-in Experience
3933-3969 Madison Ave., Culver City
$25 per car; advance tickets required. sonypictures.com/drivein
“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. Aug. 14
“Bloodshot,” 8 p.m. Aug. 21
“Don’t Breathe,” Aug. 22
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 8 p.m. Aug. 28
“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 8 p.m. Aug. 29
“Baby Driver,” 8 p.m. Aug. 30
“Men in Black,” 8 p.m. Sept. 4
“Bad Boys for Life,” 8 p.m. Sept. 5
“Jumanji: The Next Level,” 8 p.m. Sept. 6
Street Food Cinema at American Jewish University/Brandeis Bardin Campus
1101 Pepper Tree Lane, Simi Valley
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15
“The Big Lebowski,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29
“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 30
“Zootopia,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4
“Labyrinth,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch
26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Jerry Maguire,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15
“Mean Girls,” 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16
“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4
“Purple Rain,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6
“Jurassic Park,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 7
“Coco,” 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18
“Get Out,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 19
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Sept 20
Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$25 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com
“American Graffiti,” 7 p.m. Aug. 14-15
“Beethoven,” 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22
“Twister,” 7 p.m. Aug. 28-29
“Grease,” 7 p.m. Sept. 4-5
“The Lion King” (2019), 7 p.m. Sept. 11
Turo at the Movies
Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale.
Free, for local healthcare professionals and their guests only. Register via email at turodrivein@turo.com
“Back to the Future,” 8:15 p.m. Aug. 20
