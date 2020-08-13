Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce pregnancy in ‘Wild’ music video

Things are about get even more wild for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are expecting their third child, The Times confirmed Thursday.

The TV host and EGOT-winning musician announced Teigen’s pregnancy in Legend’s new music video for “Wild,” a beach-set love letter to his wife of nearly seven years.

The steamy short film closes with the couple’s entire family, and Teigen shows off her tiny baby bump (at the 3:22 mark) when they’re joined by daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. Legend proposed in 2011 and the couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2013.

The couple were unusually coy on social media after the video premiere.

Advertisement

Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, whose real name is John Stephens, have been informally chronicling their relationship and family growth through Legend’s music videos. With “Wild,” Teigen returns to his repertoire for a fourth time. It also marks Miles’ music-video debut.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model first appeared in Legend’s 2009 music video “Stereo” after being cast and introduced by their mutual friend, Nabil Elderkin. Elderkin, who also shot “Wild,” went on to film Legend’s “All of Me” video in Lake Como the week the couple got married. Luna made her music-video debut in Legend’s 2016 “Love Me Now.”

In a YouTube Live ahead of the video’s premiere, the couple sat with their family to field fan questions. They said the “Wild” video was shot in Punta Mita, Mexico, where they were vacationing during the pandemic, and said the production was shot with the crew wearing masks and socially distanced.