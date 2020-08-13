16 picks for weekend culture: Benjamin Millepied film, #Ham4Change returns

A dance film directed by Benjamin Millepied, an online L.A. celebration of Japanese culture and a new Bang on a Can marathon: These are among the streaming concerts, online theater, virtual art offerings and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“The Pack — Comedies by Eugene Pack”

Matthew Broderick, John Leguizamo and Cecily Strong are among the stars in readings of short comedies this virtual fundraiser for the Guild Hall in East Hampton, N.Y. 5 p.m. Sunday. $50 per household. guildhall.org

“#Ham4Change”

Original “Hamilton” cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs and Renée Elise Goldsberry reunite in the final installment of this series of livestream fundraisers for organizations fighting systemic racism. 4 p.m. Saturday. $10.75 and up. events.loopedlive.com/hamilton

Nisei Week 2020 Virtual Series

The Nisei Week Japanese Festival, the annual celebration of Japanese culture normally held in Little Tokyo each August, moves online with musical performances, traditional dance, sketch comedy and cooking demonstrations. 4 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com

Advertisement

“Dance of Dreams”

Dancers perform in iconic locations in the City by the Bay in this new short film directed by L.A. Dance Project founder Millepied and presented by San Francisco Ballet. Premieres at noon Thursday; available on demand afterward. Free. sfballet.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

Bang on a Can Marathon

The contemporary classical ensemble presents a star-studded live concert featuring Chinese pipa player Wu Man, pianists Jeremy Denk and Sarah Cahill and jazz great Oliver Lake. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free; donations accepted. marathon2020.bangonacan.org

“Summer Replay”

Pacific Symphony’s series of online concerts continues with a 2017 performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 17 featuring pianist Orli Shaham. 7 p.m. Thursday; available on demand for 45 days. Free. pacificsymphony.org

Advertisement

“Christopher Jackson: Live From the West Side”

The actor who originated the role of George Washington in “Hamilton” on Broadway performs in this fundraiser streamed live from New York City. Proceeds benefit arts groups including Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. 5 p.m Saturday. $40 per household. SCFTA.org

Digital Dance DTLA

The virtual version of the Music Center’s popular outdoor summer series continues with an evening of salsa dancing led by 3rd Street Dance’s Leslie Ferreira. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Free. musiccenter.org

“Break of Noon”

Santa Monica-based City Garage streams a 2015 performance of Neil LaBute’s drama about a man who undergoes a spiritual transformation after surviving a workplace shooting. 8 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Free; donations accepted. youtube.com

Petersen Car Week

An online edition of this annual event hosted by L.A.'s Petersen Automotive Museum includes vehicle debuts, garage tours and virtual car shows. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m.-5:10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com

Advertisement

“Unsettling Ramona Salon Series”

L.A.-based Heidi Duckler Dance launches a series of three Zoom webinars exploring its 2018 site-specific work about a young native American woman in 19th century California. 5 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 27. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com

“Corona and Other Maladies”

Towne Street Theatre, the L.A.-based African American theater company, performs six short plays inspired by life during the pandemic, live over Zoom. 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Pay what you can. eventbrite.com

“Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.”

An online version of this exhibit at the California African American Museum includes painting, photography, sculpture and other art inspired by boxer Muhammad Ali, author James Baldwin and rapper Kendrick Lamar. Available anytime. Free. caamuseum.org

Advertisement

“B-Boy Summit 2020: Hip-Hop 4 Social Change”

Downtown L.A.’s Grand Park and L.A.-based nonprofit No Easy Props present this three-day online summit featuring artist talks, dance demos, rap battles and more. 7-9 p.m. Friday, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Free. twitch.tv, youtube.com, mixcloud.com

“Tuesdays With Morrie”

The Group Rep streams a June performance of the stage adaption of Mitch Albom’s memoir about reconnecting with a former mentor who’s battling ALS. 8 p.m. Friday; ends Aug. 30. $20. thegrouprep.com

“For the Love of L.A.”

This digital series presented by the Music Center spotlights works by 35 local visual artists, with new pieces posting every Tuesday through Oct. 27. Available anytime. Free. musiccenter.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

Advertisement