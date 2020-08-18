Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, John Legend and Bill Clinton lead DNC’s Tuesday lineup

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is among Tuesday night’s speakers at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
(Paul Sancya / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Aug. 18, 2020
1:44 PM
Share

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is officially underway, with one night of virtual speeches and performances down and three more to go.

Hosted by “black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Tuesday night’s festivities will feature Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), former President Bill Clinton, former Second Lady Jill Biden and more speakers as well as a finale performance from singer-songwriter John Legend.

Also on the schedule are a keynote address from various Democratic leaders and remarks from multiple political figures as well as presentations on Joe Biden’s healthcare and national security plans.

Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture in picture, ASL full image, StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.

Advertisement

Music

John Legend, Billie Eilish among stacked lineup for Democratic National Convention

John Legend

Music

John Legend, Billie Eilish among stacked lineup for Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention’s musical performers include Billie Eilish, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter and others.

More Coverage

The Democratic National Convention has gone virtual. Here’s how to watch
Convention speeches are an art. How Biden and Trump can get it right, virtually

Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:

  • Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett
  • Credentials Committee co-chairs James Roosevelt Jr. and Lorraine Miller
  • Credentials Committee co-chairs Barney Frank and Maria Cardona
  • Credentials Committee co-chairs Julie Chavez Rodriguez and Dennis McDonough
  • Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams, Tennessee state Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, former Ohio state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian, Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Georgia state Rep. Sam Park, New Hampshire state Rep. Denny Ruprecht and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin
  • Actress Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Former Acting U.S. Atty. Gen. Sally Yates
  • Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer
  • Daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, and grandson of former President Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg
  • Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • DNC Chairman Tom Perez
  • Former United Auto Workers President Bob King
  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
  • Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)
  • Activist Ady Barkan
  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry
  • Former Second Lady Jill Biden
  • Singer-songwriter John Legend (performance)

Entertainment & ArtsPoliticsCampaign 2020
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement