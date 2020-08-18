Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Hollywood applauds Michelle Obama’s DNC speech: ‘Speaking truth to power’

Michelle Obama speaks Monday night during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
(Democratic National Convention via Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Aug. 18, 2020
9:22 AM
Michelle Obama has done it again.

The former first lady — or as Twitter likes to call her, the #ForeverFirstLady — delivered a powerful speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, criticizing President Trump and urging Americans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden “like our lives depend on it.”

Her dynamic remarks drew high and immediate praise on social media from several Hollywood figures, including Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo, Octavia Spencer, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, Josh Gad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mandy Moore, Yara Shahidi and Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama.

"@MichelleObama speaking truth to power,” Oscar winner Davis wrote on Instagram. “Donald Trump is not up for the job — but @JoeBiden is.”

“Little Fires Everywhere” actress Washington, who recently scored a 2020 Emmy nomination, also gave a shout-out to Monday’s moderator, actress Eva Longoria, who later shared Obama’s speech and thanked her for her words. Washington will emcee the third night of the DNC on Wednesday.

“Wow,” Washington wrote. “What a powerful night! SO inspiring. God bless you @MichelleObama. Thank you @EvaLongoria for walking us through it!”

Spencer, who nabbed a 2020 Emmy nomination for “Self Made,” was “feeling hopeful” after Obama’s speech, which also left “This Is Us” actress Moore speechless.

“No words,” Moore tweeted. "@MichelleObama is magnetic. #myforeverfirstlady.”

Barack Obama, who is set to appear at the convention on Wednesday, seconded his wife’s sentiments and encouraged 121.6 million Twitter followers to “vote early.”

“As Michelle said, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” he wrote. “So make sure you have a plan to vote. ... And tell everybody you know to register to vote at http://iwillvote.com.”

See more reactions to Michelle Obama’s DNC speech below.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

