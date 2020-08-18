Hollywood applauds Michelle Obama’s DNC speech: ‘Speaking truth to power’

Michelle Obama has done it again.

The former first lady — or as Twitter likes to call her, the #ForeverFirstLady — delivered a powerful speech Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, criticizing President Trump and urging Americans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden “like our lives depend on it.”

Her dynamic remarks drew high and immediate praise on social media from several Hollywood figures, including Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo, Octavia Spencer, Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, Josh Gad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mandy Moore, Yara Shahidi and Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama.

"@MichelleObama speaking truth to power,” Oscar winner Davis wrote on Instagram. “Donald Trump is not up for the job — but @JoeBiden is.”

“Little Fires Everywhere” actress Washington, who recently scored a 2020 Emmy nomination, also gave a shout-out to Monday’s moderator, actress Eva Longoria, who later shared Obama’s speech and thanked her for her words. Washington will emcee the third night of the DNC on Wednesday.

“Wow,” Washington wrote. “What a powerful night! SO inspiring. God bless you @MichelleObama. Thank you @EvaLongoria for walking us through it!”

Wow. What a powerful night! SO inspiring. God bless you @MichelleObama. Thank you @EvaLongoria for walking us through it! Thank you to everyone who spoke tonight at the #DemConvention 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 18, 2020

Spencer, who nabbed a 2020 Emmy nomination for “Self Made,” was “feeling hopeful” after Obama’s speech, which also left “This Is Us” actress Moore speechless.

“No words,” Moore tweeted. "@MichelleObama is magnetic. #myforeverfirstlady.”

Barack Obama, who is set to appear at the convention on Wednesday, seconded his wife’s sentiments and encouraged 121.6 million Twitter followers to “vote early.”

“As Michelle said, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris,” he wrote. “So make sure you have a plan to vote. ... And tell everybody you know to register to vote at http://iwillvote.com.”

See more reactions to Michelle Obama’s DNC speech below.

As Michelle said, we’ve got to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. So make sure you have a plan to vote. Vote early. And tell everybody you know to register to vote at https://t.co/XdZz4dh82T. https://t.co/rAUsWHusbV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 18, 2020

Loving Michelle . So direct and empathetic. I love that she is focusing this on our kids. This is all about the kids. #DemConvention2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 18, 2020

Michelle Obama that’s it that’s the tweet — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 18, 2020

STANDING OVATION FOR MICHELLE OBAMA!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 18, 2020

Every household in America watching #MichelleObama right now. pic.twitter.com/O5SiaUIAUI — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 18, 2020

Thank you Michelle!



Vote this November like your lives depend on it!#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/HHn6Umzy2M — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) August 18, 2020

this is who we still are #MichelleObama — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 18, 2020

Michele Obama is killing it. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 18, 2020

Whew Michelle Obama!!! — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 18, 2020